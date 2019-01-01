The numbers behind the Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau match
The numbers behind Afcon 2019's Group F's opening encounter between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.
Video: Afcon 2019 - Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau https://t.co/lsnDYpLM8Q pic.twitter.com/cwcNETwvoC— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 24, 2019
TEAM NEWS
The Indomitable Lions were recently dealt a major blow after Tagueu had to withdraw from the squad due to injury.
Afcon 2019: Cameroon reduced to 22 players as Tagueu is forced out of title defence https://t.co/oMoNuL7YAs pic.twitter.com/SLjm9LPVsb— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 24, 2019
Know your captains: Who Cameroon's skipper?
Afcon: PSG's Choupo-Moting takes over Cameroon captaincy for Africa Cup of Nations campaign https://t.co/opFXh2f0EX pic.twitter.com/Bv1mighVs8— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 20, 2019
Can Cameroon defending their Afcon title?
Can Cameroon defend the title? 🤔— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 13, 2019
The last team that won Afcon back-to-back was Egypt!🍾 pic.twitter.com/8knMZqdAAz
WATCH: Team v Team - the numbers
Defending champions, Cameroon 🇨🇲 take on Guinea-Bissau🇬🇼in their #AFCON2019 opener.— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 25, 2019
Here's a closer look at Group F. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ogWXkVLZTp
The stage is set
🇨🇲🇬🇼— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Everything is ready for the game!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Nw3athexTu