Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau in Group F opener

There two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) matches tonight. Enjoy our first live coverage which involves Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau

Updated
Comments()
Getty

Hello Africa!

2019-06-25T16:29:01Z

Good evening, and welcome to our live coverage of today's Afcon 2019 matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. We have two matches in store for you tonight. Our first match involves Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.  