Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Burundi take on Guinea, Madagascar target Nigeria's scalp in Group B

Madagascar need a point to book their place in the Last 16, while Guinea have an outside chance of qualifying against Burundi. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Comments()

ANDRIATSIMA SHOOTS!!!

2019-06-30T16:43:48Z

The Madagascar captain times his run and shoots towards goal just after entering the penalty box, but his effort goes wide. The offside flag had already gone up against him. 

Madagascar have indeed been impressive

2019-06-30T16:39:24Z

Current Group B log

2019-06-30T16:36:01Z

CHANCE FOR AHMED MUSA!!

2019-06-30T16:30:25Z

Ahmed Musa receives possession alone in the Madagascar box, and he dribbles past the goalkeeper but his final touch is too heavy as he loses control. Madagascar recover and clear the ball away from danger. What a chance! 

As things stand...

2019-06-30T16:29:06Z

Who's going through and who's crashing out? As things stand, Nigeria and Madagascar are going through to the knockout stages. Guinea and Burundi are going home. 

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-30T16:24:57Z

Guinea have found the back of the net! Yattara fires Guinea into the lead. They put their numerical advantage to good use. 

Burundi reduced to 10 men

2019-06-30T16:23:17Z

Will Guinea lose to Burundi?

2019-06-30T16:19:04Z

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!

2019-06-30T16:12:36Z

Madagascar upset the odds and punish Nigeria!! A defensive error by the Nigerians sees Lailana dribble past the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net. 

The Burundi v Guinea match is also underway. No Berahino for Burundi

2019-06-30T16:02:21Z

Kick-off

2019-06-30T16:00:21Z

The Super Eagles get us underway in Alexandria...  

WATCH: Our exclusive interview with John Ogu

2019-06-30T15:51:04Z

Hello Africa!

2019-06-30T15:31:07Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of today's matches. Nigeria take on Madagascar while Guinea face Burundi in the other Group B match.   