HALF-TIME
HT— Futaa.com (@Futaacom) July 2, 2019
Benin 0-0 Cameroon
Guinea 0-0 Ghana #AFCON2019
OWUSU HEADS WIDE
42’ Samuel Owusu once again lobs a fine one in, Kwabena Owusu heads narrowly wide. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
AYEW DENIED!
43’ Solo effort, Andre Ayew goes through and shoot at goal but the goalkeeper collects calmly. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
AYEW HITS THE WOODWORK
Jordan Ayew dribbles past the goalkeeper but his shot hits the woodwork on its way out. That was very close for Ghana...
35’ Close!! Jordan Ayew goes one-on-one with the goalkeeper, beats the shot stopper but ricochets off the post, Andre Ayew’s rebound effort has been blocked. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
It remains goalless between Guinea-Bissau and Ghana
30’ Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
Samuel Owusu sends a teasing cross in, Jordan Ayew fails to connect.#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana
Group F permutations
#AFCON2019 Grp F permutations:#Cameroon already in the last 16#Benin win or draw they progress. Lose out#Ghana win or draw they progress. Lose out#GuineaBissau must win to progress. Lose or draw they are out.— Nick Cavell BBC Africa (@BBC_NickCavell) July 2, 2019
RICHARD OFORI MAKES A SAVE!!
17’ Fingertips save, Richard Ofori saves a real situation at goal. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
Good defensive work by Aidoo
14’ Timely intervention, Joseph Aidoo shows strength to stop his marker. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
In numbers: Cameroon
WATCH: Can Cameroon🇨🇲 secure qualification to the next round with a win against Benin🇧🇯? #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ulSZSFZH1Y— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 2, 2019
GHANA ATTACK!!!
3’ A run at goal, Samuel Owusu surges forward but his final effort fails to find Kwabena Owusu. 🇬🇼 0-0 🇬🇭#BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #GoGhana— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 2, 2019
More updates below...
#TOTALAFCON2019#EGYPT2019— Fecafoot-Officiel (@FecafootOfficie) July 2, 2019
Ismailia, July 02, 2019.#Benin 0-0 #Cameroon
KICK-OFF@CAF_Online #BENCMR#AllezLesLions #GoLions pic.twitter.com/Dpp64fs6G8
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Guinea-Bissau - Ghana has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #GNBGHA pic.twitter.com/arYmJNJMzb— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Guinea-Bissau v Ghana
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GNBGHA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ow7TOOc1QF— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Benin v Cameroon
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #BENCMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/yRvXfwIFua— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Cameroon are in the house
#IndomitableLions are roaring! 🔥— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/J7w4i1rLY5
Teams arrival
High spirited #LesÉcureuils aiming for historic moments🔥💪!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/I1ZPQJrJqu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Our Preview: Ghana v Guinea-Bissau
Afcon 2019: Ghana v Guinea-Bissau: Squad News & Match Preview https://t.co/O02YbWQCLI pic.twitter.com/E4bpyRtmqj— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 2, 2019