SBS presenter Lucy Zelic has taken to Twitter to apologise for disparaging comments she made about the city of Adelaide.

Zelic made the controversial remarks in an interview with Central Coast Mariners recruit Ziggy Gordon on The World Game LIVE podcast on Monday.

Gordon, who hails from , was listing the Australian cities he has visited since his arrival Down Under.

When he mentioned Adelaide, Zelic interjected with a less than flattering account of her own experiences in the City of Churches.

“You won’t see much in Adelaide,” Zelic said.

“Adelaide’s a s***hole.”

The backlash was swift and Zelic on Tuesday tweeted an apology to her 72,800 followers.