Melbourne Victory sign Austrian midfielder Dobras
Melbourne Victory has continued their recent recruiting spree with the signing of Austrian playmaker Kristijan Dobras on a one-year contact.
The 26-year-old midfielder heads Down Under after leaving Austrian Bundesligaclub Rheindorf Altach following a two-season stint.
Young Socceroos win under 18 AFF Championship
The Young Socceroos have bounced back from a heavy defeat earlier in the tournament to win the ASEAN Football Federation under 18 Championship with a 1-0 win against Malaysia in Vietnam..
Adelaide United midfielder Lachlan Brook scored the winner with a driven finish in the 80th minute as the green and gold defeated the previous winners of the tournament in 2018.
The Young Socceroos won six of their seven games at the tournament, with their only defeat coming in a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Malaysia in the group stage.
It is the fifth time Australia has won the tournament, lifting the trophy in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2016.
Central Coast Mariners striker Dylan Ruiz-Diaz finished equal tournament top scorer with six goals.
Australian striker signs for Leganes
Former South Melbourne forward George Stamoulis has penned a two-year deal with La Liga side Leganes.
The 20-year-old has made the move from Greek club Panathinikos and will be looking to progress into the Spanish top-flight after a period after a start with Leganes' reserve teams.
Stamoulis made two appearances for South Melbourne in the 2017 Victorian NPL, while he also played youth football at Port Melbourne.
Italian-based Olyroo set to sign for Phoenix
Australian attacker Reno Piscopo is poised to link up with Wellington Phoenix this season after eight years in Italy.
Reports in Italy claim the 21-year-old is on his way to Wellington to sign a three-year deal having most recently played in Serie C for Renate.
Piscopo was signed by Inter in 2011 and after six years in their youth set-up joined Torino.
Having represented Italy at U17 level, Piscopo switched allegiances to Australia at U20's and has since gone on to play three times for the Olyroos.
Borrello makes Bundesliga debut
Australian attacker Brandon Borrello made his Bundesliga debut on Saturday night for Freiburg in a 3-0 win over Mainz.
The 24-year-old started the match before being substituted in the 65th minute and comes after a run of injuries halted his progress in Germany.
Borrello joined Kaiserslautern in 2017 from Brisbane Roar before joining Freiburg a season later.
Fit again, the Aussie has quickly turned heads and made his Socceroos debut in June against Korea Republic.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.
Taggart scores clinical K-League hat-trick
Socceroos striker Adam Taggart continues to strike freely in Korea, bagging a hat-trick in Suwon's 3-1 over Gangwon on Saturday.
The former Brisbane Roar attacker netted in the 13th, 56th and 95th minutes to bring up his first treble in the K-League.
Those goals now see Taggart six clear in the golden boot race with the Aussie currently with 16 goals to his name.
Taggart was recently voted the K-League Player of the Month for July and looks certain to pull on the green and gold next month as World Cup qualifying kicks off.
A-League fixture blockbusters set to be gutted by international call ups
The start of the A-League season is set to compromised with several of the competition's stars such as Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout and Brandon O'Neil likely to be on international duty.
With the Socceroos scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers Nepal in Canberra on October 10 and Chinese Taipei away five days later, the first round of the A-League starts on Friday, October 11 with Adelaide United hosting Sydney FC at Coopers Stadium.