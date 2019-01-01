The Young Socceroos have bounced back from a heavy defeat earlier in the tournament to win the ASEAN Football Federation under 18 Championship with a 1-0 win against Malaysia in Vietnam..

Adelaide United midfielder Lachlan Brook scored the winner with a driven finish in the 80th minute as the green and gold defeated the previous winners of the tournament in 2018.

The Young Socceroos won six of their seven games at the tournament, with their only defeat coming in a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Malaysia in the group stage.

It is the fifth time has won the tournament, lifting the trophy in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2016.

Central Coast Mariners striker Dylan Ruiz-Diaz finished equal tournament top scorer with six goals.