A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Wright signs for Sunderland

Daniel Arzani is on the radar of Olyroos selectors after returning to senior football with , says national team coach Graham Arnold.

Arzani played his first minutes with the Scottish giants' first team in 15 months as he came on as a substitute for fellow Australian Tom Rogic during the 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle on Sunday.

Arnold says that Arzani will be in selection discussions for the Olyroos team to play at the Tokyo Olympics - provided the team qualify for the tournament.

"Of course [Arzani] knows that I never would rule anyone out and it's great that he's back," Arnold said.

"It's fantastic that he's back on the pitch for Celtic but all I can do at the moment is focus on the players that I've got here ... I can't do anything at this moment for Daniel, he's doing it all himself."

The Olyroos face in the semi final of the AFC U23 Championships in on Thursday with the winner qualifying for the Olympic tournament.

Even if the Olyroos lose against the Korea, the winner of the AFC U23 third-place playoff will also progress to the Olympics.