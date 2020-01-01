A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Wright signs for Sunderland

Wright signs for Sunderland
Fringe Socceroo Bailey Wright has signed for League One club Sunderland on loan from Bristol City.
The 27-year-old defender links up with the Black Cats until the end of the season with the former Premier League side chasing promotion to the Championship.
“I’m delighted to be here and I’m looking forward to getting to work," Wright said.
“I’ve played League One football before and I’ve been promoted, so I understand the qualities required to succeed at this level. I’ve had a few chats with the manager, and I want to be a part of what he’s building.”
Arzani in Olyroos selection frame
Daniel Arzani is on the radar of Olyroos selectors after returning to senior football with Celtic, says national team coach Graham Arnold.
Arzani played his first minutes with the Scottish giants' first team in 15 months as he came on as a substitute for fellow Australian Tom Rogic during the 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle on Sunday.
Arnold says that Arzani will be in selection discussions for the Olyroos team to play at the Tokyo Olympics - provided the team qualify for the tournament.
"Of course [Arzani] knows that I never would rule anyone out and it's great that he's back," Arnold said.
"It's fantastic that he's back on the pitch for Celtic but all I can do at the moment is focus on the players that I've got here ... I can't do anything at this moment for Daniel, he's doing it all himself."
The Olyroos face South Korea in the semi final of the AFC U23 Championships in Thailand on Thursday with the winner qualifying for the Olympic tournament.
Even if the Olyroos lose against the Korea, the winner of the AFC U23 third-place playoff will also progress to the Olympics.
Wanderers sack Babbel
Western Sydney Wanderers have sacked coach Markus Babbel after a third straight loss on Sunday night.
A 1-0 home defeat to Perth Glory proved to be the German manager's final game in charge with assistant Jean Paul de Marigny taking over as caretaker.
“It is unfortunate that we have needed to take this course of action because we have a great relationship with Markus,” Wanderers chairman Paul Lederer said.
“However we firmly believe that we have a great squad and the results are most definitely not reflective of the ability of the players at this club and certainly do not reflect the aspirations of the Western Sydney Wanderers Football Club.
“We have total faith in the group of players here at the Wanderers and look forward to pushing on with renewed vigour towards the finals series.”
Kerr scores first Chelsea goal in Arsenal rout
Sam Kerr bagged her first goal for Chelsea in an emphatic 4-1 win over reigning Super League champions Arsenal.
The Aussie attacker nodded home at the far post in the 13th minute to double her side's lead with the Blues ultimately claiming a comfortable win.
It was Kerr's third appearance for Chelsea after departing Perth Glory for her first taste of Europe.
Arzani plays first minutes for Celtic in over a year
Nealy 15 months after injuring his ACL on debut for Celtic, Daniel Arzani has made his long-awaited return to action for the Hoops.
The 20-year-old Australian came on for the final five minutes of his side's 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle on Saturday.
Arzani replaced fellow Socceroo Tom Rogic and will be hoping his cameo was just the start of more minutes to come for Celtic's senior side.
Olyroos close in on Olympics spot
An extra-time strike from Al Hassan Toure has handed Australia's U23's a 1-0 win over Syria's U23's in their AFC quarter-final.
The Olyroos are yet to lose at the tournament and need to win either their semi-final or third-place playoff to secure their place at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Either South Korea or Jordan await Australia in the final four with the match to be played on Friday morning (AEDT).
Arzani poised for Celtic return
Australian attacker Daniel Arzani could be set to make his comeback for Celtic this weekend in the Scottish Cup against Partick Thistle, reports The World Game.
The 20-year-old has been sidelined for over a year since injurying his ACL for the Hoops on debut back in October 2018.
After a long road to recovery, Arzani is back in full training and was notably absent from Celtic's development side mid-week suggesting a senior return to action could be beckoning instead.
The Hoops are without a number of attackers for their cup clash and may turn to the Aussie as a starter or substitute.
Wanderers sign Irish veteran Cox
Western Sydney Wanderers have signed 32-year-old Irish striker Simon Cox until the end of next season.
The experienced goalscorer has played in England for the likes of Reading, Bristol City, West Brom, Nottingham Forest and most recently Southend United.
“I’m really looking forward to it, I’ve never been to Australia so I’m looking forward to come over and score some goals, that’s what I’m there to do, and that’s what I’ve been doing most my career. I’m expecting a big challenge,” Cox said.
“I spoke to Adam Le Fondre [Sydney FC striker] this morning and he said great things about the league and the Wanderers set-up. I spoke to Radi [Radoslaw Majewski] as well, who I played with at Nottingham Forest, and he said really good thing about club too so I am really looking forward to arriving and getting started."
Cox's signing comes in the wake of an SMH report that the Wanderers' current striker Alexander Meier is poised to be released by the club.
Raso set to sign for Everton
Matildas attacker Hayley Raso is poised to become the next Australian to line-up in England's Super League.
Optus Sport claims that the Brisbane Roar star has played her final game for the club and will sign a six-month contract with Everton.
The move comes in the wake of Sam Kerr's move to Chelsea and Arsenal's interest in Caitlin Foord.
Jacewicz to become A-League's first female referee
Saturday's A-League clash between Melbourne City and Newcastle Jets will see a female referee take charge of a game for the first time in the competition's history.
Kate Jacewicz will have the whistle in hand for the game and has a wealth of experience that includes officiating at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
The 34-year-old has also refereed a record nine W-League grand finals.
Montemurro confirms Arsenal's interest in Foord
Arsenal's Super League coach Joe Montemurro has admitted the club are keen to sign Matildas attacker Caitlin Foord.
"Caitlin Foord’s been a player of interest for a while. She’s a player that we are interested in and there’s a couple of other elements that we’re looking at also," he said.
"I don’t want want to speculate on things that aren’t happening or aren’t solid, but we are going to be bringing in some elements during the transfer window."
Foord is currently contracted to Sydney FC but media speculation has suggested she could join the Gunners later this month.
Montemurro also opened up on the tragic bushfires that have devastated Australia's east coast.
City sign Spanish winger Susaeta
Melbourne City has signed Spain winger Markel Susaeta on a deal for the remainder of the A-League season.
Following the departure of Uruguayan attacker Javier Cabrera, City have been on the lookout for a replacement during the January transfer window and has settled on the 32-year-old after being rejected by Marco Rojas.
Susaeta joins the Melbourne club after a short stint with J-League side Gamba Osaka.
"We’re incredibly pleased to have a player like Markel at Melbourne City," City director of football Michael Petrillo said.
"Markel is a player that is well suited to the style of game we have implemented under Erick and a player who will add flair, potency and experience to our front third.
"We have been tracking Markel for quite some time now so to be able to get him into the squad is testament to the club and its ability to attract a player of Markel’s pedigree."
Susaeta spent 12 seasons in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao, scoring 38 league goals in 379 appearances.
Kurz sacked by Melbourne Victory
Marco Kurz has been axed as Melbourne Victory manager, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
Victory have won just four of their 13 A-League games this season with Kurz shown a red card in Victory's recent late loss to Central Coast Mariners.
Prior to that defeat however, the side had claimed consecutive wins with a 4-0 victory against Newcastle Jets suggesting Kurz was beginning to settle.
Victory’s second assistant coach, Carlo Salvachua, will to take over until the end of the season and Kurz's other assistant, Filip Tapalovic, also leaving the club.
Olyroos secure quarter-final spot
Australia's U23's side have been held to a 1-1 draw with Bahrain on Wednesday, a result that sees them finish top of Group A as they look to book their spot at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Ramy Najjarine opened the scoring for the Olyroos in the 34th minute before Bahrian equalised just before half-time.
Graham Arnold's side would ultimately have to settle for a point which saw them go undefeated across the group stages.
Australia will now play their quarter-final on Saturday.
Melbourne Victory set to axe duo to sign Rojas
New Zealand attacker Marco Rojas is poised to reunite with Melbourne Victory as the club looks to cut two players loose to secure his return.
According to Fox Sports, Victory are set to mutually part ways with both Corey Brown and Kristijan Dobras with the latter's departure to open up a visa spot at the club allowing Rojas to sign on.
The 28-year-old has already reportedly rejected an offer from Melbourne City and will demand a wage of around $500,000 per season.
Rojas was most recently playing for Danish club SonderjyskE with his last A-League season dating back to 2016-17.