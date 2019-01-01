Iranian referee Alireza Faghani has revealed his plans to migrate to Australia with his family where he hopes to continue officiating.

The 41-year-old has a strong resume having won the 2016 AFC Referee of the Year, while also officiating finals of the 2014 AFC , 2015 AFC , 2015 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

Faghani was also in charge of the Socceroos' World Cup play-off match with Syria and the third-place play-off game between and at the 2018 World Cup in .

“My children need to continue their studies at the Australian universities. I can also officiate there. We will move to within one month," Faghani said.