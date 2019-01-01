A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Western United win first ever game

New A-League side Western United have won their inaugural match as they defeated Caroline Springs George Cross 4-0 on Thursday night.

Valentino Yuel scored the club's first goal in the 23rd minute following a cross from Alessandro Diamanti with Connor Pain, Dylan Pierias and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos also getting their names on the scoresheet.

Ersan Gulum wore the captain's armband on the night in front of a 3,000 strong crowd at the City Vista Pavilion Sports Field in Melbourne.

Mark Rudan's side wil play their first ever A-League match against Wellington Phoenix on October 13 in New Zealand.