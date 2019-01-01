A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Western United win first ever game

Western United win first ever game
New A-League side Western United have won their inaugural match as they defeated Caroline Springs George Cross 4-0 on Thursday night.
Valentino Yuel scored the club's first goal in the 23rd minute following a cross from Alessandro Diamanti with Connor Pain, Dylan Pierias and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos also getting their names on the scoresheet.
Ersan Gulum wore the captain's armband on the night in front of a 3,000 strong crowd at the City Vista Pavilion Sports Field in Melbourne.
Mark Rudan's side wil play their first ever A-League match against Wellington Phoenix on October 13 in New Zealand.
Phoenix sign Young Socceroo
Australian attacker Reno Piscopo has joined Wellington Phoenix on a three-year deal.
The former Inter youth player has been in Italy since 2011 but has opted for a move closer to home as he looks to continue his development.
"I looked at the combination of youth and experience here at Wellington and I like the competition for places," Piscopo said.
"It makes you work harder during the week to earn that starting spot.
"It’s been great to meet my new teammates and I’m looking forward to getting started."
Piscopo, 21, has represented Australia at U20 and U23 level having played for Italy at a younger age.
Taggart named in FIFA 19's TOTW
In-form Australian striker Adam Taggart has been rewarded for his brilliant form with a FIFA 19 TOTW card.
The 26-year-old was given the honour after scoring a hat-trick for Suwon Bluewings in the 3-1 win against Gangwon FC in the K-League.
Taggart's form has positioned him as the front-runner to be the starting striker for the Socceroos World Cup qualifying campaign - which begins against Kuwait on September 11.
Perth Glory hit nine goals in emphatic friendly win
Reigning A-League premiers Perth Glory hit top gear in a 9-1 smashing of Melville FC in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday night.
Former Brisbane Roar attacker Nick D'Agostino led the way for Glory, scoring a 10-minute hat-trick in the second half with Bruno Fornaroli also netting a double.
Tomislav Mrcela, Ivan Franjic and Gabriel Popovic also got their names on the scoresheet with coach Tony Popovic happy with what he saw.
"It was a good hit-out for us and it was a good experience for Murdoch University Melville who played a lot of their young players on a night that I'm sure they'll remember," Popovic said.
"We got no injuries, it was nice to get some minutes into Kim and see some combination play between Diego [Castro] and Bruno.
"Nick D'Agostino scoring some goals was nice to see, as was Osama [Malik] coming through 45 minutes unscathed having started pre-season a bit later and Alex [Grant] coming on after such a long lay-off.
"There were so many positives, not just in the performance but in players getting minutes and getting through."
FFA Cup wrap: A-League clubs ease through to next round as McBreen winds back the clock
There were no FFA Cup upsets on Wednesday night as all three A-League clubs in action advanced to the quarter-finals.
Melbourne City beat Marconi Stallions 2-1, Adelaide United saw off Brisbane Olympic 3-2 and Newcastle Jets smashed local rivals Edgeworth 5-1.
In the Jets clash, Edgeworth did equalise in style as former A-League striker Daniel McBreen scored a screamer at the age of 42.
Newcastle however proved too strong in the end and were helped by a debut goal from new star recruit Wes Hoolahan.
In the fourth and final game of the night, Moreland Zebras made light work of Magpies Crusaders in a 4-0 win.
The remainder of the Round of 16 ties will take place next Wednesday night with Brisbane Roar taking on Central Coast Mariners in an all A-League clash.
Degenek scores for Red Star in Champions League play-off
Socceroos defender Milos Degenek headed home a crucial early away goal for Red Star Belgrade as his Serbian side held Young Boys to a 2-2 draw in the first-leg of their Champions League play-off.
Young Boys opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Degenek responded with a towering header in the 18th minute.
Red Star would then take the lead in the 46th minute via Mateo Garcia before Guillaume Hoarau equalised for Young Boys from the spot.
The draw and two away goals will be seen as a win for Degenek's side however, who host the return leg next Wednesday morning.
Holland's LASK lose to face tough Champions League path
Australian midfielder James Holland has an uphill battle to be in the Champions League group stage this season, after his LASK Linz lost 1-0 in the first leg of their playoff to Belgium's Club Brugge.
The 30-year-old played 90 minutes at the Linzer Stadion on Wednesday (AEST) but couldn't prevent a defeat with Hans Vanaken's 10th minute penalty handing Brugge the advantage.
The second-leg will be played in Belgium on August 29.
On Thursday morning, Socceroos defender Milos Degenek will be in action as his Red Stat team attempt to qualify for Europe's premier club tournament against Young Boys.
Captain Irvine wins penalty for Hull but can't prevent defeat, Luongo contributes to win
Socceroos midfielder Jackson Irvine won a penalty but couldn't stop Hull City from going down 1-0 to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.
Irvine, who wore the captain's armband for the Tigers, was brought down for a penalty in the 13th minute, but Jarrod Bowen failed to convert the spot-kick.
Derrick Williams scored the winning goal for Blackburn in the 62nd minute.
Massimo Luongo came on in the 85th minute for Sheffield Wednesday as they scraped past Luton Town 1-0.
Jarred Gillett gets his first Premier League appointment
Australian referee Jarred Gillett has his first English Premier League assignment since leaving the A-League.
The 33-year-old has been assigned as VAR lead for the Watford v West Ham clash at Vicarage Road - kicking off at midnight (AEST) on Sunday August 25.
Gillett would have more experience with VAR than other English officials having been involved in the two-season Australian trial before its introduction in major leagues worldwide.
He has already officiated Championship fixtures - inclding Derby County v Swansea City earlier this month - and he will be in charge of the match between Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town on August 22 (AEST).
Archie Thompson to continue his playing career with Spanish club Racing Murcia
Melbourne Victory legend Archie Thompson will continue his playing career in Spain after signing a deal with Racing Murcia.
The 40-year-old striker, who most recently played for Victoria NPL2 side Murray United, announced on social media that he has penned a guest stint contract with the Spanish club - with their Australian coach Strati Xynas helping get the deal over the line.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.
Young Socceroos win under 18 AFF Championship
The Young Socceroos have bounced back from a heavy defeat earlier in the tournament to win the ASEAN Football Federation under 18 Championship with a 1-0 win against Malaysia in Vietnam.
Adelaide United midfielder Lachlan Brook scored the winner with a driven finish in the 80th minute as the green and gold defeated the previous winners of the tournament in 2018.
The Young Socceroos won six of their seven games at the tournament, with their only defeat coming in a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Malaysia in the group stage.
It is the fifth time Australia has won the tournament, lifting the trophy in 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2016.
Central Coast Mariners striker Dylan Ruiz-Diaz finished equal tournament top scorer with six goals.
A-League fixture blockbusters set to be gutted by international call ups
The start of the A-League season is set to compromised with several of the competition's stars such as Robbie Kruse, Andrew Nabbout and Brandon O'Neil likely to be on international duty.
With the Socceroos scheduled to play World Cup qualifiers Nepal in Canberra on October 10 and Chinese Taipei away five days later, the first round of the A-League starts on Friday, October 11 with Adelaide United hosting Sydney FC at Coopers Stadium.