Football Federation Australia released their own statement after chairman Chris Nikou revealed A-League promotion and relegation is unlikely to happen until 2034.

A big reason behind that appears to be the club licences that entitles nine of the current 10 clubs to be in the competition until 2034.

The FFA confirming that fact but seeking to clarify changes before then are possible.

"Under the terms of the existing Club Participation Agreement (CPA), existing and incoming Australian Hyundai A-League Clubs are entitled to participate in the Hyundai A-League until the year 2034," the FFA's statement read.

"Whilst the CPA also provides for the introduction of promotion and relegation during that period at its discretion, FFA notes that the New Leagues Working Group and the Second Division Working Group are currently considering the future structure of the top two tiers of Australian club football, including what provisions for promotion and relegation should be established.



"These provisions are expected to include the specific timing of the establishment of a Second Division, targeted commencement of promotion and relegation to and from the Hyundai A-League, and the prioritisation of Second Division Clubs as part of expansion of the Hyundai A-League beyond 12 teams."

Read the original story here.