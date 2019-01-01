New A-League franchise Western United have announced the triple signing of Australian talent Sebastian Pasquali, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Dylan Pierias.

Pasquali, 19, returns to Melbourne after nearly three seasons with , where he played consistently for the Dutch giant's reserve team.

The Wangaratta-born midfielder made his debut for Melbourne Victory in 2016 but quickly secured a move to the after impressing against in a pre-season friendly.

Nineteen-year-old Stametelopoulos moves east from Adelaide United after making 16 appearances for the Reds across two seasons.

The striker scored a late equaliser against Western Sydney last campaign and also scored on his first start this season versus Central Coast.

Versatile defender Pierias, also 19, moves from Melbourne City having only played three matches during his three-season stint at the club.

"We are delighted to have captured 3 of Australian football’s brightest talents. John [Anastasiadis] and I have been united in our assessment of Seb, Stama and Dylan," Western United assistant coach John Hutchinson said.



"In Seb’s case, already being part of European football’s greatest school in Ajax, we are excited to have Seb bringing his learnings and to push through to playing first team football and continuing his rise.



"Stama is a very exciting forward who has already tasted A-League football so we believe he will develop into a mainstay of our attacking third for many seasons to come.



"And in Dylan we see a player who can slot into anywhere on right side of the pitch so versatility is a trait we want in all our players."

