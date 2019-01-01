Ange Postecoglou to test himself against Manchester City
Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou will get the opportunity to manage against Premier League champions Manchester City after a friendly was announced for the off-season.
Postecoglou's J-League side Yokohama F. Marinos will host Pep Guardiola's City at the Nissan Stadium on July 27.
Both teams are owned by City Football Group, the organisation which also has A-League side Melbourne City in their stable.
The possibility remains that City could also make the trip south to Australia to face their Melbourne sister side in pre-season.
"The club will announce further fixtures across Asia in the coming weeks," City said in a statement.
Aspro close to joining Western United
Western United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Central Coast Mariners centre-half Jonathan Aspropotamitis.
The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is believed to be considering the switch south, according to The World Game.
Aspro joined the Mariners from the Wanderers at the start of the season but has only made eight appearances for the Gosford club because of injury issues.
Mariners coach Mike Mulvey handed Aspro the captain's armband in the 2-0 loss against Wanderers earlier this month.
Kerr the 'female version of Ronaldo and Messi'
After being confirmed as the new Matildas captain for the 2019 Women's World Cup, Sam Kerr has been described as the female equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Kerr will lead Australia into action on Thursday night against New Zealand as the Matildas look to take out the inaugural Cup of Nations on home soil.
It will be Kerr's first hit out in the green and gold this year with her form for club and country not letting up over the past 12 months.
Bruno Fornaroli posts heartfelt goodbye to Melbourne City fans
Axed Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli has penned an emotional apology amid a goodbye message to his Melbourne City fans and teammates.See Fornaroli's emotional goodbye.
Bobo set to become free agent
Brazilian striker Bobo is looking to end his nightmare stint in Turkey with Alanyaspor and an A-League return isn't out of the question.
The Daily Telegraph reports that Bobo has submitted a complaint to FIFA having not been paid by Alanyaspor since late last year.
Bobo has also not played for the club since November and wants to become a free agent noting his relationship with Alanyaspor has broken down completely.
The 34-year-old had starred for Sydney FC over the past two seasons and is reportedly open for a return Australia.
Both Adelaide United and the Sky Blues had the Brazilian on their radar in January.
Sam Kerr named Matildas captain
Australian superstar Samantha Kerr has been rewarded with the team captaincy as the Women's World Cup approaches.Read about Kerr's promotion.
Could 'magic man' Rogic join Rodgers at Leicester?
Brendan Rodgers has officially swapped Celtic for Leicester City and it's a move that could open the Premier League door for Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic.
The Australian has been with the Hoops since 2013 and despite attracting plenty of attention over the past few years has happily stayed put in Scotland - signing a five-year contract extension in May last year.
While clearly content at Celtic, Rodgers' decision to depart could sow some seeds of doubt in Rogic's mind with the two forming a strong relationship over the past few years.
Rufer becomes another to re-sign at the Nix
Wellington Phoenix has secured the signature of New Zealand international midfielder Alex Rufer for the next A-League season.
The 22-year-old has had a breakout season under coach Mark Rudan in the centre of the park alongside Spaniard Mandi Sosa.
"Considering he is only 22, he plays with such composure and intelligence, but I still believe he can go further," Rudan said.
‘"I knew he had the potential, from his previous time at the club and he is another that took control of his future, got his head down and worked hard.''
Rufer joins teammate Steven Taylor in committing to the club for next season, with defender Louis Fenton also re-signing for two seasons.
Arsenal in talks for another Australian tour
An Adelaide-based entrepreneur is in negotiations with English Premier League side Arsenal about a potential match in South Australia later this year.
The Advertiser reports that Dean Cosenza has spoken to both the Gunners and the SA government about playing at Adelaide Oval over the off-season.
Early signs are positive from the club, however, the South Australian Tourism Commission is concerned over the fixture possibly taking place in May.