Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou will get the opportunity to manage against Premier League champions Manchester City after a friendly was announced for the off-season.

Postecoglou's J-League side Yokohama F. Marinos will host Pep Guardiola's City at the Nissan Stadium on July 27.

Both teams are owned by City Football Group, the organisation which also has A-League side Melbourne City in their stable.

The possibility remains that City could also make the trip south to to face their Melbourne sister side in pre-season.

"The club will announce further fixtures across Asia in the coming weeks," City said in a statement.