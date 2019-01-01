The Daily Football Show has revealed that Dylan Pierias is set to join Western United next season.

According to DFS, Pierias will make the switch from Melbourne City with his contract expiring.

The 19-year-old defender joined City in 2016 having played his junior football for Victorian club Keilor Park.

He has however found regular A-League football hard to come by - making just two substitute appearances this season after a two-year absence.

