Western United are hunting Wellington Phoenix stars Filip Kurto and David Williams to add to their squad for their inaugural A-League season

The World Game is reporting that Nix coach Mark Rudan will be at the helm of the new A-League franchise next season and is keen to take both players with him.

Goalkeeper Kurto, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign. has excelled between the sticks this season, keeping five clean sheets in 19 matches.

Williams is also a free agent at season's end and has been in career-best form with seven goals playing in an attacking wide role.