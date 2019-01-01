Mark Rudan keen to take two Phoenix players to Western United
Western United are hunting Wellington Phoenix stars Filip Kurto and David Williams to add to their squad for their inaugural A-League season
The World Game is reporting that Nix coach Mark Rudan will be at the helm of the new A-League franchise next season and is keen to take both players with him.
Goalkeeper Kurto, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign. has excelled between the sticks this season, keeping five clean sheets in 19 matches.
Williams is also a free agent at season's end and has been in career-best form with seven goals playing in an attacking wide role.
From Newcastle to North Korea: The Aussie striker poised to play in front of Kim Jong-un
When Harrison Sawyer left Newcastle Jets in 2017, no-one would have predicted he could soon be playing in front of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
But that's now a distinct reality for the Australian attacker after he guided his Hong Kong side Tai Po into the AFC Asian Cup group stages at the expense of North Korean outfit Ryomyong.
The clubs couldn't be split across the two legs with neither team finding the back of the net until a decisive penalty shootout where Sawyer and his four Brazilian teammates made no mistake from the spot.
Having already played one match in North Korea just a week ago, Sawyer will now return to the communist country in May for a group match against April 25 - the reigning North Korean champions.
Australia denied chance to host Copa America 2020
The Copa America will remain in South America for 2020, despite bold bids from Australia and the United States to take the tournament to another continent.
A statement from CONMEBOL on Thursday revealed they did consider "expressions of interest and proposals received by the United States, Australia and Dentsu and IMG marketing agencies".
China, Russia and Qatar also apparently showed interest but didn't make an official offer to take the tournament.
Singh seals spot in FIFA's Team of the Week
Two goals and two assists in an 8-2 win has sealed the Wellington Phoenix attacker's spot in the coveted squad.
The 20-year-old joins the like of Raheem Sterling and James Rodriquez in the Team of the Week.
Singh's had a stellar season under Mark Rudan scoring five times and picking up six assists.
TIF @sterling7 and @jamesdrodriguez in #TOTW 👀 pic.twitter.com/KVcoBKBohL— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 13, 2019
Fornaroli close to joining Indian club - report
I-League side East Bengal are nearing a move for free agent Bruno Fornaroli.
According to Sportskeeda, the Indian side are looking to replace their departing Spanish striker, Enrique Esqueda, with the Urugyuan.
It's unclear whether the deal will be a short-term one however with the regular I-League season over and only the Super Cup awaiting East Bengal over the next month.
Fornaroli had been strongly linked to a move to Perth Glory next A-League season but could be keen to get some game time elsewhere on a short-term deal having not played regularly for nearly two years.
'You've been shot!'- Durante's bizarre brush with a bullet
As a gutsy defender, Andrew Durante is no stranger to blocking a shot - but the Wellington Phoenix skipper copped a shot of the literal variety while playing as a 17-year-old in Sydney.
The bizarre incident was brought to light on social media over the weekend with a newspaper clipping from 1999 resurfacing and revealing Durante was hit by a bullet during a match with UTS Olympic.
Stajcic gets unexpected chance at Mariners to answer FFA's toxic culture claims
The FFA said Alen Stajcic was sacked from the Matildas because of a 'toxic culture' within the team, now he will get an unexpected chance to fix the culture at Central Coast Mariners.Goal's chief editor Kieran Francis looks at the golden opportunity presented to Stajcic.