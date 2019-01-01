McGowan targeting Socceroos return via Sydney FC
New Sydney FC signing Ryan McGowan believes a move to Sydney FC will help his ambitions to get back into Socceroos reckoning.
The 29-year-old will play in the A-League for the first time after 11 years abroad in the United Kingdom, China and the Middle East, and plans to use the transfer to get himself in the sights of national team boss Graham Arnold.
"From a personal point of view it's a great thing to look back on, that I have had three games in a World Cup and been lucky enough to represent my country 20 times," McGowan said.
"But you can't rest on your laurels.
"I'm here to make an impression and get back in that national team squad and hopefully add to the 20."
McGowan is most remembered in a green and gold shirt for the assist he played for Tim Cahill's incredible volley against the Netherlands at the 2014 World Cup.
Kurz: Victory in talks with foreign and Australian players
New Melbourne Victory coach Marco Kurz has reassured fans that the club is in discussions to make new signings.
The German, speaking at his first press conference as Victory boss, has a big job to rebuild Victory with the club still needing to recruit 11 players - including four foreigners - before the A-League season commences in October.
Kurz confirmed talks with possible new acquistions were progressing but said patience is needed while he settles into the club and integrates his style.
"I think that if a coach comes into the club you have a lot of work to do,” Kurz said.
"A new coach always brings a new philosophy, a new culture, a new strategy and new structures. That means I need to speak with everybody in the club to explain my ideas but also get to know what was in the past and then to find out a good way for success for the future.
"I think it’s very important to get to know each player, to know the player as a person.
"There are also squad positions that must be filled with high quality players. At the moment we are in discussions with players from overseas and Australia as well and we are looking forward to building a strong and talented team. But it needs time."
Rashford isn't sure if United will thrash Glory
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford says he doesn't know if the gulf in class between the English giants and Perth Glory will translate into a thrashing.
The Red Devils take on the A-League's premiers in Perth in their first pre-season match on Saturday and Rashford believes the fitness of both teams will dictate the final result.
"It just depends on fitness levels," Rashford said.
"They could be fitter than us, or we could be fitter than them.
"In pre-season that's probably the biggest challenge. But we know we've worked hard, so we are looking forward to the game."
United will have a full strength squad to select for the match minus injured attacker Alexis Sanchez, while Perth will be missing a swag of players including Diego Castro, Andy Keogh, Chris Ikonomidis, Matthew Spiranovic and Dino Djulbic.
Joyce lands on his feet with help from Man Utd legends
Former Melbourne City boss Warren Joyce has been appointed coach of Salford City's development squad - the club owned by six Manchester United Class of 92 stars.
The Manchester-based club, which was promoted to League Two for the coming season, is owned by Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and David Beckham.
Joyce has been looking for a new role since Melbourne City decided not to renew his contract after two seasons in the A-League without claiming a trophy.
The 54-year-old had significant input into the development of Paul Pogba, Marcis Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Danny Welbeck while United reserves manager from 2008-2016.
Fornaroli makes Glory debut
New Perth Glory star Bruno Fornaroli has played his first match for the club, but it was the coach's sons who stole the show.
The Uruguayan played 45 minutes of the 3-0 victory against WA NPL side Bayswater City at Optus Stadium but didn't trouble the scorers in a solid hit-out.
The two sons of coach Tony Popovic, Kristian and Gabriel, both found the scoresheet, while ex-Sydney FC defender Jacob Tratt opened the scoring.