New Sydney FC signing Ryan McGowan believes a move to Sydney FC will help his ambitions to get back into Socceroos reckoning.

The 29-year-old will play in the A-League for the first time after 11 years abroad in the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, and plans to use the transfer to get himself in the sights of national team boss Graham Arnold.

"From a personal point of view it's a great thing to look back on, that I have had three games in a World Cup and been lucky enough to represent my country 20 times," McGowan said.

"But you can't rest on your laurels.

"I'm here to make an impression and get back in that national team squad and hopefully add to the 20."

McGowan is most remembered in a green and gold shirt for the assist he played for Tim Cahill's incredible volley against the at the 2014 World Cup.