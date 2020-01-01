A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Wanderers continue derby rebound

After going so long without a win in the Sydney Derby, the Wanderers have found their feet in the fixture again this season.

While they failed to make it three wins from three on Saturday night against the Sky Blues, they did come from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at an empty Bankwest Stadium.

Adam Le Fondre put Sydney FC ahead in the 35th minute with Kwame Yeboah bagging a fortunate equaliser in the 82nd minute as Western Sydney finished strongly.

The Wanderers really did need three points however and now sit eighth on the ladder with their gap to the top six potentially going to be extended to four points should Western United win their next game.