A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Wanderers sack Babbel

Western Sydney Wanderers have sacked coach Markus Babbel after a third straight loss on Sunday night.

A 1-0 home defeat to Perth Glory proved to be the German manager's final game in charge with assistant Jean Paul de Marigny taking over as caretaker.

“It is unfortunate that we have needed to take this course of action because we have a great relationship with Markus,” Wanderers chairman Paul Lederer said.

“However we firmly believe that we have a great squad and the results are most definitely not reflective of the ability of the players at this club and certainly do not reflect the aspirations of the Western Sydney Wanderers Football Club.

“We have total faith in the group of players here at the Wanderers and look forward to pushing on with renewed vigour towards the finals series.”