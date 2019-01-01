Wanderers linked with Barbarouses swoop
Melbourne Victory attacker Kosta Barbarouses has attracted the attention of Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel.
According to The World Game, the Wanderers want to make Barbarouses their marquee player next season with the Kiwi off contract with Victory at season's end.
Barbarouses has scored 13 goals this season with the 29-year-old also apparently weighing up a potential move to Asia.
Ange Postecoglou finally reveals why he left the Socceroos
Ange Postecoglou has revealed he quit the Socceroos job because influential football people considered qualifying for the World Cup as the defining factor to his coaching reign.Read the full story.
A-League April Fools': Gallop resigns from FFA, Ange returns to Socceroos
Goal has realised people are too smart to fall for April Fools' Day anymore, so here is our worst jokes we had planned for you.See all the best/worst gags.
Joyce fumes after being asked about possible Manchester United return
After seeing his side lose 3-0 to Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday, Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce was in no mood to entertain the possibility of returning to Manchester United.
A former youth coach at the Red Devils, Joyce has been linked to a potential return with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently appointed as the permanent manager at Old Trafford.
With Joyce's contract at City expiring at season's end and pressure from fans mounting, a move back to Manchester doesn't seem too far fetched but the man himself was furious when asked about it on Saturday as he stormed off from an interview.
Taggart bags double in Korea
Australian striker Adam Taggart bagged a clinical double for K-League side Suwon Bluewings on Sunday in a 3-1 win over Incheon United.
With the scores locked at 1-1 in the second-half, Taggart struck in the 65th minute before heading home another in injury-time.
Taggart's double handed Suwon their first win of the season after three straight losses and the Aussie now boasts three goals for the season.
Check out his goals below.
Muscat: I don't think the A-League gets taken seriously
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has stressed a recent disagreement over Olyroos call-ups was simply about defending the A-League - a competition he believes isn't taken seriously by some.
Muscat along with Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel raised concerns after players across the A-League were called up for Olyroos duty prior to the international break.
Though his comments raised eyebrows, Muscat stressed he was simply standing up for the competition and doesn't want to start a debate over club and country.
Why Gillett's Anfield adventure will be his last
Jarred Gillett's move to England paid immediate dividends last weekend after he was the fourth official at Anfield as a Liverpool Legends side beat an AC Milan Legends outfit 3-2.
The five-time A-League Referee of the Year watched on from the sidelines as Steven Gerrard scored a late winner for the Reds.
It was a moment and match Gillett would no doubt have dreamed about as a kid considering he's actually a Liverpool fan himself.
Owen guiding young Aussie making waves at Manchester City
Born in Scotland, raised in Australia and now playing in England for Manchester City's junior sides - it's already been quite the footballing journey for 15-year-old Alexander Robertson.
The talented attacker was signed by the Citizens in 2017 from Manchester United with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all reportedly interested.
After scoring four goals on his debut in City's U15's side, Robertson's star has only continued to rise with four countries now battling for his signature.
Australia, England, Peru and Scotland all have connections to the former Hakoah junior, who admits he's yet to decide which one to represent.
Popovic backs Castro to play on
Having already locked down a large number of players for next season, Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic is keen to add Diego Castro to that list.
The Glory captain will turn 37 in July and is now into his fourth A-League campaign after a long career in Spain.
Despite a few niggling injuries, Castro has continued to shine for Perth this season chipping in with six goals and three assists across 15 appearances.
With his contract expiring, Popovic is adamant the midfielder can play on and wants him to do so at Glory.
Victory linked to signing Roar star
Kevin Muscat's side have reportedly held secret talks with Brisbane Roar winger Eric Bautheac.
The Frenchman is off contract at season's end and The World Game reports he met with Victory officials earlier this month about a potential move.
Despite Brisbane's struggles, Bautheac has attracted plenty of attention with clubs from America, France, Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Asia all apparently interested.
The attacker appears keen to remain in Australia however and admitted his future at the Roar hasn't been helped by coaching upheaval.
“I want to speak with the new coach...but we still don’t know the new coach," Bautheac told The Courier Mail.
“We don’t know the team for the next season.
“I need to be at a good team next season with a good coach."
Solskjaer keen to lock down Mariners man Phelan
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was unsurprisingly appointed Manchester United manager on a permanent basis on Thursday night (AEDT) and he's eager to retain assistant coach Mike Phelan.
The Englishman has been juggling an assistant role at the Red Devils with his role as football director at A-League side Central Coast Mariners.
Despite the difficulty of combining the two jobs, Phelan recently declared he'd liked to continue both roles and Solskjaer has confirmed he's keen to lock him down at Old Trafford.
Sydney FC prospect Ivanovic keen to repay Corica's faith
Sky Blues winger Luke Ivanovic wants to reward the trust shown in him by coach Steve Corica.Read the story.
Smith wants to stay in Seattle, not return to Bournemouth
Forgotten Socceroo Brad Smith wants to extend his stay at Seattle Sounders with a return to Premier League side Bournemouth unlikely.Read Smith's quotes.