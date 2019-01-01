Western Sydney Wanderers are hoping to sign former Sunderland striker Danny Graham as the final piece of their 2019-20 A-League puzzle.

The 34-year-old attacker is being hunted by Markus Babbel, who is looking to complete his striking options, which currently consists of Kwame Yeboah, Mitch Duke and Mo Adam.

The World Game reports that the Wanderers could snare the striker as a free agent, if he can negotiate a release from Blackburn, where he is currenly not a first-choice player.

Graham played for four clubs in the Premier League - Sunderland, Swansea, and - scoring 18 goals in 128 matches in the division.

He has scored 10-plus goals in the last three season for Rovers, including 15 strikes in their most recent Championship campaign.