Western Sydney Wanderers are keen to sign Melbourne Victory star James Troisi as they build their squad for the first season at Bankwest Stadium.

With the likely departures of Alexander Baumjohann and Roly Bonevacia, Markus Babbel has made Troisi his no.1 target to bolster the attacking midfield, according to The World Game.

While Victory is keen to re-sign the out-of-contract Troisi, it is believed that the Wanderers could secure their man by offering a contract of $600,000+ a season.