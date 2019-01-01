Elvis Kamsoba has quickly taken Melbourne Victory by storm but the winger almost signed with Adelaide United three years ago.

Raised in South , Kamsoba caught the attention of then Reds coach, Josep Gombau, back in 2015.

Unfortunately, timing wasn't with the attacker as the Spanish coach departed having only just spotted Kamsoba.

"One coach comes in, another comes in… that made it a bit hard for me," Kamsoba said.

"Josep Gombau was there and he did actually [rate him].

"The week he called me in was the same week he left. He went and I was there with a different coach and he didn’t fancy me."

Kamsoba would ultimately leave Adelaide for Melbourne in search of an A-League contract and Kevin Muscat was all too happy to hand him one in January - albeit a few years later than the winger would have hoped.