Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh continues to impress in Germany after contributing another assist on Saturday for Bayern Munich II.

The former Wellington Phoenix player teed up Marcel Zylla just before half-time as his side took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Very slick assist from Sarpreet Singh overnight for Bayern II 👏 pic.twitter.com/UaHj9f6QPm — Goal 🥅 (@GoalAustralia) September 14, 2019

II would fade in the second 45 minutes however, with Grossapach fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw.

Singh has now contributed two assists and one goal across his four appearances in the German third division.