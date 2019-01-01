Jakob Poulsen has signed a one-year deal with Melbourne Victory after leaving Midtjylland.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who previously also played for and has 35 caps for to his name, is excited by the challenge of playing Down Under.

“I am really looking forward to this opportunity to play for Victory," Poulsen said.

“My family and I are very excited about living in Melbourne and learning the culture of the Melburnians.

“I also can’t wait to see if it’s true that Victory has the best fans in the A-League.”

Victory coach Marco Kurz declaring Poulsen is a crucial final piece of his squad jigsaw.

“The squad is now almost complete, with just one international spot remaining," he said.

"It’s exciting for us within the club, but it’s also exciting for our members and fans. To sign a player of Poulsen’s experience is fantastic for the club."