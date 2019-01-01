A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Usain Bolt ends his football dream

Usain Bolt calls time on his football dream
Former Central Coast Mariners hero Usain Bolt has ended his quest to become a professional footballer.Read the Gosford superstar's quotes about his retirement.
FFA accept Jarred Gillett's resignation
Veteran A-League referee Jarred Gillett has handed in his resignation to the FFA and will end his officiating duties in the competition in March.
Gillett was one of FFA’s foundation full-time referees and was named the A-League Referee of the Year five times.
With a PhD in Biomechanics now to his name, Gillett is set to pursue academic and further refereeing opportunities in the UK.
“The Hyundai A-League provided the opportunity for me to progress from grassroots to a full-time professional referee and I’m grateful to the FFA, my coaches, mentors and colleagues who have played a role in my career so far,” Gillett said.
“It was a difficult decision, but I leave the Australian game with many great memories. Pursuing academic and football opportunities in the UK was an opportunity too good to pass up and I’m excited by the challenges ahead."
McCormack's honest Bolt assessment
Scottish striker Ross McCormack has opened up on his 'mad' experience playing football alongside Usain Bolt.
The duo crossed paths at Central Coast Mariners last year, though both have since left the club.
Now playing football back in Scotland, McCormack didn't hide away from the facts when asked about Bolt and his attempt to make it as a professional footballer.
"Obviously, he's not a footballer...still not a footballer," McCormack told BBC Scotland.
"But he tried. He had decent attributes, maybe the coaching staff didn't think enough to offer him the contract he wanted.
"He could have retired to the beach or wherever he wanted in the world. He's obviously made his money, he's very successful - just go and relax.
"But no, fair play, he wanted to try something different."
Rogic absence could see the Socceroos change their system
Australian coach Graham Arnold has admitted the suspension of Tom Rogic for the Asian Cup quarter-final against the UAE could see him change the team's formation.Check out what Arnie had to say about tactics.
Why Alen Stajcic was sacked as Matildas coach
The reasons behind the dismissal of Matildas boss Alen Stajcic are starting to come out after the decision was made on Saturday.Read about why Stajcic was given the boot.