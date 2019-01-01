A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Usain Bolt ends his football dream

Veteran A-League referee Jarred Gillett has handed in his resignation to the FFA and will end his officiating duties in the competition in March.

Gillett was one of FFA’s foundation full-time referees and was named the A-League Referee of the Year five times.

With a PhD in Biomechanics now to his name, Gillett is set to pursue academic and further refereeing opportunities in the UK.

“The Hyundai A-League provided the opportunity for me to progress from grassroots to a full-time professional referee and I’m grateful to the FFA, my coaches, mentors and colleagues who have played a role in my career so far,” Gillett said.

“It was a difficult decision, but I leave the Australian game with many great memories. Pursuing academic and football opportunities in the UK was an opportunity too good to pass up and I’m excited by the challenges ahead."