A-League and Australian football news LIVE: UAE coach doesn't know 'anything' about Socceroos

Alberto Zaccheroni has conceded his lack of knowledge about the green and gold as he prepares the UAE for their Asian Cup quarter-final.

The Italian coach made the frank admission after the UAE scraped past Kyrgyzstan in extra-time.

"Australia, I do not know anything about them," Zaccheroni said.

"It’s been a long time since I watched them.

"We played almost 120 minutes and Australia did the same. We now have three days to assess our squad and their injuries before we face a strong Australia team."

The Socceroos will take on the UAE on Saturday at 3am (AEDT).