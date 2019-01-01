Exciting Australian attacker Chris Ikonomidis has revealed he will stay in the A-League with Perth Glory for at least one more season despite interest from clubs abroad.

The 24-year-old starred last season as the Glory won the Premiers Plate and reached the grand final, scoring nine goals in 18 games.

Ikonomidis also made an impression on the Socceroos at the with his one goal and four assists, but he insists he is just focused on building his career in 's west.

"The best option for me was to stay put, and continue learning and playing games and developing in this environment," Ikonomidis said.

"It's a career that you need to build up and not just go for the first thing that comes.

"You need to build up a solid foundation and make one step at a time, and put yourself in an environment where you can get better as a player, because ultimately that's going to be the best thing for you."