Ikonomidis reveals his Perth Glory future
Exciting Australian attacker Chris Ikonomidis has revealed he will stay in the A-League with Perth Glory for at least one more season despite interest from clubs abroad.
The 24-year-old starred last season as the Glory won the Premiers Plate and reached the grand final, scoring nine goals in 18 games.
Ikonomidis also made an impression on the Socceroos at the Asian Cup with his one goal and four assists, but he insists he is just focused on building his career in Australia's west.
"The best option for me was to stay put, and continue learning and playing games and developing in this environment," Ikonomidis said.
"It's a career that you need to build up and not just go for the first thing that comes.
"You need to build up a solid foundation and make one step at a time, and put yourself in an environment where you can get better as a player, because ultimately that's going to be the best thing for you."
Troisi close to Adelaide United move
Former Melbourne Victory midfielder James Troisi could join Adelaide United with the A-League club admitting they are interested in his services.
The South Australian-born playmaker has been without a club since his contract at Victory expired at the conclusion of last season.
According to the World Game, Troisi could return to his home state with the Reds, as a move overseas has not eventuated so far.
Reds coach Gertjan Verbeek admitted he would be interested in signing the 31-year-old, despite not knowing much about him personally.
"His name came up a few months back because he’s without a club. I know the name but I know him only from videos," Verbeek said.
"It’s up to Bruce and Piet where this goes.”
Troisi won an A-League championship during two stints at Melbourne Victory, scoring 27 goals in 105 matches.
Amini opens up on Klopp influence
Socceroo Mustafa Amini has heaped praise upon the impact of Jurgen Klopp during his time at Borussia Dortmund.
Though the Australian struggled to secure minutes at the German club, he revealed how Klopp always went out of his way to make him feel valued.
“I was on the fringes of the first team - yet for him to be able to sit me in a room and spend an hour in a room talking about football and my life, at 19, 20, is something I don’t think many mangers would do,” Amini told Optus Sport.
“He did that. He did help. The thing about Klopp is there are no stars in his team – everyone is working.
“I don’t think many top managers would sit with a fringe first team player, say ‘come to my office’. We literally spoke for an hour and a half. At the time I didn’t realise - now I realise he was very friendly, joking around with the players. He always made sure the players were relaxed and enjoyed themselves but giving 100 per cent.
“I’m sure if I ever saw him it’d be a nice hug.”
Le Fondre 'shocked' by A-League standard
Sydney FC star Adam Le Fondre was shocked by the standard of the A-League when he took to the field at the start of last season.
The 32-year-old made the jump from England's Championship to Australia and scored 16 goals in his debut Sky Blues campaign, which resulted in the team winning the A-League's grand final against Perth.
Le Fondre was expecting the Australian competition to be tough but was surprised by the standard of play of all teams, and was particular impressed with the quality of his new teammates.
"The standard of Sydney didn’t really really surprise me," Le Fondre told FTBL.
"I was maybe expecting a lower standard but the boys, when I came into training the first couple of weeks, I was surprised how good they were.
"The players are every good, technically, and the standard isn’t very different to what I’m used to back home.
"Obviously Sydney being one of the premier teams in the A-League, there might be a little bit of a gulf between the first and bottom, which is the same in any league.
"But when I was coming to Sydney, and your perception from the other side of the world of the A-League wasn’t as high as the standard is.
"When I came here the standard shocked me and I was really pleased with that."
Former Victory foreigner's damning A-League assessment
The A-League is failing to make the most of its foreigners with clubs focused more on silverware than off-field progress, according to former Melbourne Victory defender Georg Niedermeier.
After one season Down Under, the 33-year-old has returned to Germany, where he's currently training with Bayern Munich's reserve side as he looks for a new team.
Niedermeier featured 19 times in the A-League and has left the competition adamant it is isn't utilising the experience and knowledge of its foreign players.
The Aussie players with the best potential in FIFA 20
With the upcoming release of FIFA 20, the game not only provides all important player ratings, but also weighs in on a player's potential.
Along with an overall current assessment of their skills, players in FIFA are also given a future rating they could achieve based on form and pure talent.
Ahead of FIFA 20's global release on September 27, Goal casts an eye on the Australian players that have been backed to shine in years to come.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.
Socceroos squad: Sainsbury in doubt for World Cup qualifiers, A-League clubs affected
Trent Sainsbury has been left out of the Socceroos squad for next week's World Cup quaifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei, but still could play in the matches if needed.
Bailey Wright comes into the 23-man squad for Sainsbury, who has been placed on stand-by because of a minor injury, according to coach Graham Arnold.
The squad was otherwise unchanged with captain Mark Milligan returning after having to withdraw from the Kuwait game because of an injury.
A-League secures free-to-air TV deal with the ABC
The A-League will be telecast on free-to-air television for the next two years after a deal was struck with ABC TV.
The arrangement will see 29 A-League regular season matches broadcast live on Saturdays in conjunction with main rights holder Fox Sports.
Three finals games - an elimination final, semi final and grand final - will also be shown on delay by the government-owned broadcaster.