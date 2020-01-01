A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Toivonen hits out at Australian government

Melbourne Victory now face 14 days of self-isolation after their away game against Wellington Phoenix on Sunday.

The Australian government implementend the new rule on Sunday for all travellers coming into the country with Victory previously told they would be allowed to return from New Zealand without any ramifications.

As such, Swedish star Ola Toivonen took to social media to express his anger at the poor communication from 's leaders.

Unique/bizarre situation here in NZ. Friday we were promised, by the Australian government, that there would be no ramifications returning to Australia on Monday. Looking at 14 days quarantine now 🤔 — Ola Toivonen (@OlaToivonen20) March 15, 2020

To make matters worse for Victory, they were beaten 3-0 by the Phoenix to all but end their hopes of making the top six.