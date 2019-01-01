Australian attacker Archie Thompson scored for Spanish fifth-division side Racing Murcia overnight in a 5-1 win over Ef Alhama.

The 40-year-old bagged his side's second goal midway through the second half in what was his second game for the club.

Min.27| Goooooool, el más listo de la clase, @10Archie se hace con un balón despistando a la defensa para hacer una vaselina preciosa y hacer el segundo.

Racing Murcia 2-0 @EFAlhamaBavinor#VamosRacingMurcia pic.twitter.com/TH2GlfFqKx — Racing Murcia FC (@racingmurciafc) September 8, 2019

Thompson's debut in went viral after video emerged of him struggling to understand instructions from his coach, but the former Socceroo stressed his stint abroad is all about giving fellow Aussies a chance in the future.

"The reason I’m here is to be part of a long term project and create opportunities back home in for kids to have a pathway," Thompson wrote in Twitter.