Archie Thompson scores in Spain
Australian attacker Archie Thompson scored for Spanish fifth-division side Racing Murcia overnight in a 5-1 win over Ef Alhama.
The 40-year-old bagged his side's second goal midway through the second half in what was his second game for the club.
Min.27| Goooooool, el más listo de la clase, @10Archie se hace con un balón despistando a la defensa para hacer una vaselina preciosa y hacer el segundo.— Racing Murcia FC (@racingmurciafc) September 8, 2019
Racing Murcia 2-0 @EFAlhamaBavinor#VamosRacingMurcia pic.twitter.com/TH2GlfFqKx
Thompson's debut in Spain went viral after video emerged of him struggling to understand instructions from his coach, but the former Socceroo stressed his stint abroad is all about giving fellow Aussies a chance in the future.
"The reason I’m here is to be part of a long term project and create opportunities back home in Australia for kids to have a pathway," Thompson wrote in Twitter.
World Cup referee moving Down Under
Iranian referee Alireza Faghani has revealed his plans to migrate to Australia with his family where he hopes to continue officiating.
The 41-year-old has a strong resume having won the 2016 AFC Referee of the Year, while also officiating finals of the 2014 AFC Champions League, 2015 AFC Asian Cup, 2015 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.
Faghani was also in charge of the Socceroos' World Cup play-off match with Syria and the third-place play-off game between Belgium and England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
“My children need to continue their studies at the Australian universities. I can also officiate there. We will move to Australia within one month," Faghani said.
Olyroos fail to hold lead against Kiwis
Australia's under-23 team were held to a 1-1 draw by their New Zealand counterparts at Wollongong's WIN Stadium on Friday night.
Adelaide United midfielder Riley McGree scored the Qlyroos opener just after half-time, before Clayton Lewis restored parity with a superb free kick in the 71st minute.
The two teams will meet again at Campbelltown Stadium on Monday night as the Olyroos prepare for the 2020 AFC under-23 championship in Thailand in January.
Extreme heat awaits Australia in World Cup qualifying
The Socceroos will have to battle oppressive conditions in their first World Cup qualifier on the road against Kuwait.
Temperatures are expected to be hovering at 39 degrees for the 6.30pm local time kickoff at Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium.
While it will cool off during the 90 minutes, the temperature is predicted to still be 37 degrees at 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Good to see it'll be slightly cooler for the Socceroos' World Cup qualifier next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/awiembmSow— Ned Zelic (@NedZelic) September 6, 2019
The match kicks off on Wednesday morning at 1.30am (AEST) and will be telecast by Fox Sports, Kayo and the My Football App.
Wanderers sign Matt Jurman
Western Sydney Wanderers have completed the capture of former Sydney FC defender Matthew Jurman on a one-year deal.
The 29-year-old returns to the A-League after two years abroad with K-League side Suwon Bluewings and Saudi club Al-Ittihad.
"I spoke with Markus (Babbel) many times and those conversations showed that he wanted me at the club, how I fit into his plans and how he wants me to play,” Jurman said.
"I want to win and I’m hoping that the team that Markus has put together this season is one that can do well and get to the top.
"The past three years overseas has made me a lot stronger, not having familiar surroundings makes you mentally stronger and I’ve had some great experiences and come back a better player.
"Having a support base around me again is going to be exciting – I have a lot of family and friends in Western Sydney so it is exciting to be back and to play in front of them for the Wanderers."
Arzani left out of Celtic's Europa League squad
Australian attacker Daniel Arzani has been excluded from Celtic's Europa League squad this season.
Approaching full fitness after an ACL injury, Arzani seemingly hasn't done enough to convince coach Neil Lennon he can contribute.
The Hoops have named a 37-man squad for the competition, with 14 players on a B list, and fellow Australian Tom Rogic is included despite his own recent injury issues.
Celtic will face Rennes, Lazio and Cluj in the Europa League group stages.
No changes to their squad can be made until the knockout rounds meaning Arzani can't be added for a few months, even if he was to impress in Scotland.
Okazaki ends hopes of A-League appearance
Premier League winner Shinji Okazaki will not be playing in the A-League this season after signing for Spanish Segunda club SD Huesca.
The former Leicester City striker had previously been linked with move to Australia before signing with Malaga - a transfer that was aborted after the Segunda club couldn't afford his wages.
A possible switch Down Under was mooted once the 33-year-old became a free agent, but Okazaki ended speculation by joining Huesca.
Okazaki won the Premier League with the Foxes in 2015-16 and scored 14 goals in his 114 league appearances.
Singh named in Bayern's Champions League squad
New Zealand attacker Sarpreet Singh's fairytale in Germany has continued after he was named in Bayern Munich's upcoming Champions League squad.
The 20-year-old was one of 28 players included in Niko Kovac's side for the European competition with Bayern set to play Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade and Tottenham in the group stages.
Singh is yet to play competitively for the first-team but impressed in pre-season and scored a stunning goal for the club's reserve side on the weekend.
Victory striker Athiu makes surprise international debut in World Cup qualifier
Just two years ago, Kenny Athiu was still lining up for Victorian National Premier League side Heidelberg United. On Thursday morning (AEST), the 27-year-old made his international debut for South Sudan.
After joining Melbourne Victory in October 2017, Athiu has been turning heads in pre-season, scoring three goals over the past month to successfully attract his birth country's attention.
Singh scores brilliant goal for Bayern Munich II
Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh continues to turn heads in Germany.
Playing for Bayern Munich II on Saturday night, Singh found the back of the net with a stunning improvised finish in the 38th minute.
Sarpreet Singh with stunning finish overnight for Bayern Munich II 😲🔥 pic.twitter.com/RfnUS1Qwka— Joshua Thomas (@Joshua_Thomas97) August 31, 2019
Unfortunately, his side couldn't make the most of it with Unterhaching ultimately winning the match 2-1.
Bayern II have now won just two of their first seven games in the German third-division to sit 15th.
Singh also found the back of the net for Bayern's first-team earlier this week in a friendly match they ran out 13-1 winners in.
'The greatest Socceroos team ever' - Arnold makes bold call about his Australia side
Graham Arnold believes his Socceroos team will be the greatest of all time in a huge statement following the squad announcement for the beginning of World Cup qualifiers.Read the full story on Goal.
Socceroos squad named for Kuwait qualifier
Australia coach Graham Arnold has named his 23-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Kuwait.See the squad and read the full story on Goal.
FFA Cup quarter-finals confirmed
Five A-League clubs have made it to the last eight of the FFA Cup quarter-finals.
Western Sydney Wanderers sealed their place in the next stage with a 7-1 thrashing of Sydney United on Wednesday night, while Central Coast Mariners beat Brisbane Roar on penalties.
Elsewhere, Hume City and Brisbane Strikers also claimed wins with the quarter-final draw now decided.
The #FFACup Quarter Final Fixtures are locked in! 🔒 #MagicOfTheCup— FFA Cup (@FFACup) August 28, 2019
Details: https://t.co/TNBIQIV6o3 pic.twitter.com/iR8uhpVbJh
Adelaide United are the reigning champions after they defeated Sydney FC in last year's final.
Victory and Wanderers lead the way as A-League membership numbers are revealed
The 2019-20 A-League season looms as a big one for many clubs.
With the introduction of Western United and a new stadium for Western Sydney Wanderers, many clubs will be hoping to grow and consolidate their fan bases.
After Goal compared the prices of every A-League club's membership, the early numbers on how many fans are signing up for each club make for interesting reading.
A-League membership: Every club's prices compared
Though the next A-League season may still be two months away, Goal has rounded up the membership prices for all eleven clubs.
With pre-season well underway for players, clubs have been quick to settle on how much it will cost fans to attend their games in the 2019-20 season.
Ahead of a big campaign for A-League clubs as they look to revitalise the competition, getting their membership pricing right will be crucial.