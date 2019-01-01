Back playing again as he recovers from thyroid cancer, Newcaste Jets defender Johnny Koutroumbis has had his resilience rewarded with a contract extension by the club.

The 20 year old has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Jets that will keep him in Newcastle until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Having regularly caught the eye after first joining the club in 2016, coach Ernie Merrick is delighted to secure Koutroumbis to a long-term deal.

“It’s fantastic to have Johnny signed on for the next three seasons, we see him as a big part of our plans moving forward,” Merrick said.



“His reaction to the cancer diagnosis was a credit to him, showing a strength of character well beyond his years.



“Since his return he looks better than ever, and we’re keen to continue his development over the next few seasons – he’s a player with tremendous potential.”