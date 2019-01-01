Taylor hints Rudan will stay at Wellington
Wellington Phoenix central defender Steven Taylor committed his future to the club yesterday but gave the biggest hint that coach Mark Rudan will be at the helm next season.
Rudan has been linked with the coaching roles at new A-League franchises Western United and South West Sydney and has been non-commital on where his future lies.
However, Taylor has made it clear that Rudan was a big reason for his initial move to New Zealand and said the future plans for the club were one of the deciding factors in his decision to stay.
"Speaking to him about what [Mark Rudan's] ambitions were when I first signed here was the main reason why I came and obviously now with how well the team is doing and what the plans are for the future for this football club, it's in good hands," Taylor said.
"I haven't heard anything else [about Rudan's future].
"I've had some good discussions with Mark and for me we're just taking each game at a time and for myself to sign hopefully there will be a few others that join."
