After seeing his side lose 3-0 to Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday, Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce was in no mood to entertain the possibility of returning to Manchester United.

A former youth coach at the Red Devils, Joyce has been linked to a potential return with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently appointed as the permanent manager at Old Trafford.

With Joyce's contract at City expiring at season's end and pressure from fans mounting, a move back to Manchester doesn't seem too far fetched but the man himself was furious when asked about it on Saturday as he stormed off from an interview.

