A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Sydney FC lose O'Neill to overseas transfer

Sydney FC's A-League championship charge has been dealt a blow with the departure of star defensive midfielder Brandon O'Neill.

The 25-year-old has joined K-League side Pohang Steelers with the South Korean club paying the Sky Blues an undisclosed transfer fee.

O'Neill has been ever-present in the Sky Blues side over the past four-and-half years, winning two A-League championships and FFA Cup while also being named Sydney FC's player of the year for the 2018-19 season.

He made 145 appearances for the Harbour City club and scored 10 goals.