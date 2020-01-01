A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Sydney FC lose O'Neill to overseas transfer

O'Neill leaves Sky Blues for South Korea
Sydney FC's A-League championship charge has been dealt a blow with the departure of star defensive midfielder Brandon O'Neill.
The 25-year-old has joined K-League side Pohang Steelers with the South Korean club paying the Sky Blues an undisclosed transfer fee.
O'Neill has been ever-present in the Sky Blues side over the past four-and-half years, winning two A-League championships and FFA Cup while also being named Sydney FC's player of the year for the 2018-19 season.
He made 145 appearances for the Harbour City club and scored 10 goals.
Cabrera departs Melbourne City
Javier Cabrera has terminated his Melbourne City contract by mutual consent, the club has confirmed.
The Uruguayan only joined the A-League side at the beginning of the season but is now set to return to his homeland.
Melbourne City have been linked to the signing of Kiwi attacker Marco Rojas as a possible replacement.
Olyroos scrape past Thailand
Australia's U23's side have kept their hopes of 2020 Olympics qualification alive by coming from behind to defeat Thailand 2-1 on Sunday morning.
Anon Amornlerdsak had put Thailand ahead in the 24th minute only for Nicholas D'Agostino to strike in the 43rd and 76th minute to guide the Olyroos to victory.
Graham Arnold's side had drawn their opening game against Iraq 1-1 and now sit first in Group A.
Australia's last group match will be against Bahrain, who lost 5-0 to Thailand before holding Iraq to a 2-2 draw.
The winning goal for the Australia U-23's!
🎥: @FoxFootball #AFCU23 #GoAustralia pic.twitter.com/WQSVjwsUrF
Federici on A-League radar
Australian goalkeeper Adam Federici has already received a number of A-League offers as he enters the final six months of his contract with Stoke City, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
The 34-year-old had made just nine appearances in all competitions this season for his Championship club and is now free to talk to other sides about his long-term future.
Federici has spent the majority of his playing career in England, making over 200 appearances for Reading between 2005 and 2015.
Sydney to host Global Stars game in wake of bushfires
The world game is getting behind an important cause...
Tribal Sports Group has confirmed a Global Stars exhibition game will be held at ANZ Stadium on May 23 in the wake of recent bush fires to honour the volunteers that combatted the blazes across Australia and raise funds for relief efforts.
While no names have been locked in for the match yet, high-profile players both past and present are expected to turn out for the game.
Rural Fire Service men and women plus SES volunteers will be invited to the match along with many residents that were directly impacted by the fires.