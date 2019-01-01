Both Josh Brillante and Aaron Calver have been linked to moves away from Sydney FC at season's end.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Brillante has held off signing a contract extension and is content to become a free agent in order to chase an overseas move.

Brillante, now 25, joined Italian side in 2014 but struggled to play regularly and moved to the Sky Blues in 2016 where he's become an ever-present figure alongside Brandon O'Neill in midfield.

The Sky Blues have been able to lock down both O'Neill and Rhyan Grant to contract extensions but Brillante looks like he's ready to move on.

Sydney FC defender Calver meanwhile will reportedly join new A-League side Western United next season having failed to cement himself in Steve Corica's side this season.