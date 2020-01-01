A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Sydney FC down Newcastle Jets to continue march

Sky Blues continue march toward A-League title
Sydney FC held on to claim a 2-1 win at Newcastle Jets to increase their unbeaten run to 10 A-League matches and open up a 12-point lead at the summit.
Steve Corica's men have only dropped points in two matches this season and continued their wonderful run of form at rock-bottom Newcastle, though the defending champions made hard work of the victory.
Adam Le Fondre opened the scoring with his 13th goal in as many games this season, rounding off a lovely move, only for Jets to peg Sydney back through Steven Ugarkovic's gorgeous 25-yard strike into the top-right corner.
Kosta Barbarouses restored the visitors' lead in the 36th minute when tucking away Milos Ninkovic's cut-back and that proved decisive, though Newcastle did pile the pressure on in the second half, with Abdiel Arroyo striking the crossbar.
Victory leaves Sydney in fine shape at the A-League summit with 34 points, a dozen more than Melbourne City – who face Brisbane Roar on Saturday.
Ryan to donate money for every Premier League save in wake of bushfires
Brighton's Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan has vowed to donate AU$500 (£262/€308) for every save made in the Premier League this weekend towards bushfire relief efforts Down Under.
Ryan's country has been in the grips of a bushfire crisis for weeks now with a number of lives lost and surrounding wildlife left devastated.
Having grown up in Sydney and now a regular for the Socceroos, Ryan is eager to offer his support and will be hoping he and other Premier League keepers can pull off a number of saves over the next few days.
Federici on A-League radar
Australian goalkeeper Adam Federici has already received a number of A-League offers as he enters the final six months of his contract with Stoke City, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
The 34-year-old had made just nine appearances in all competitions this season for his Championship club and is now free to talk to other sides about his long-term future.
Federici has spent the majority of his playing career in England, making over 200 appearances for Reading between 2005 and 2015.
O'Neill set to leave Sydney FC
K-League club Pohang Steelers are close to sealing a transfer for Sydney FC midfielder Brandon O'Neill, reports The World Game.
The 25-year-old has already agreed personal terms to a one-year deal and may have played his final game for the Sky Blues.
While a big loss for Steve Corica's side, they are set to pocket a transfer fee of around $350,000 for O'Neill's services.
Matildas star Foord close to Arsenal move
Australian attacker Caitlin Foord is close to joining reigning Super League champions Arsenal, according to the Herald Sun.
The Gunners women's side are coached by Aussie Joe Montemurro and currently lead the lead the league by three points.
Foord is contracted to Sydney FC and is expected to play her final game for the club on January 16 before making the move to England.
She'll follow in the footsteps of fellow Matilda Sam Kerr, who recently made her debut for Chelsea.
Sydney to host Global Stars game in wake of bushfires
Tribal Sports Group has confirmed a Global Stars exhibition game will be held at ANZ Stadium on May 23 in the wake of recent bush fires to honour the volunteers that combatted the blazes across Australia and raise funds for relief efforts.
While no names have been locked in for the match yet, high-profile players both past and present are expected to turn out for the game.
Rural Fire Service men and women plus SES volunteers will be invited to the match along with many residents that were directly impacted by the fires.
Olyroos held to draw against Iraq
Australia's U23's were held to a 1-1 draw with Iraq on Wednesday night as they continued their push to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Reno Piscopo opened the scoring in spectacular fashion for the Olyroos in the 62nd minute with a long-range free-kick.
Just 15 minutes later however, Iraq would equalise as the two nations were forced to settle for a point.
Australia will next face Thailand on Saturday with a win essential.
Reno Piscopo golazo #Olyroos
Melbourne City circling for Rojas
Former Melbourne Victory attacker Marco Rojas is being lined up for a shock move to Melbourne City, reports The Age.
City's Argentine winger Javier Cabrera is close to sealing a return to his homeland this month which opens the door for the club to try to sign Rojas, who is a free agent after parting ways with Danish club Sonderjyske last month.
Along with City, Western United are also monitoring Rojas, with the 28-year-old seemingly primed for an A-League return.
The Kiwi international has previously played for Wellington Phoenix and Victory, with the latter unable to sign Rojas with the club's foreign spots currently filled.
Suwon fear they could lose Taggart
Socceroos star Adam Taggart could be on his way out of the K-League with Suwon Bluewings admitting they might struggle to retain the golden boot winner.
The 26-year-old scored 20 goals in his debut season in Korea to be the top-flight's top scorer - with several cashed-up clubs in Asia now interested in his services.
Suwon's new coach Lee Lim-Saeng admitted it will be tough to keep Taggart if a big offer comes in, despite the Australian signing a new contract until 2022.
"I want Adam to stay at our club because we’re very happy with him,” Lim-Saeng said.
"There haven’t been any bids so far but if a huge offer was made to the player and the club, frankly it would be hard to keep him.
"If the pay offer is better than us, then it’s hard for the player to be happy to stay with us.
"We have to be realistic in this type of situation."
Eriksson keen on Newcastle Jets coaching position
Former Manchester City and England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson is among the applicants for the vacant Newcastle Jets job, according to the club's CEO Lawrie McKinna.
A-League side Newcastle are searching for a new head coach after sacking Ernie Merrick on Monday, with the Jets languishing at the foot of the table.
Swedish veteran Eriksson, who has been out of work since stepping down as Philippines coach following their Asian Cup debut in 2019, is in the frame to replace Merrick.
"After the third goal on Sunday night [in a 4-0 loss to Melbourne Victory] we had six CVs actually come through during the game, which I think is quite rude, but some agents were sending through CVs," McKinna told reporters on Tuesday.
"Ten have come in this morning. Some of the names ... I got one of the ex-English manager Sven-Goran Eriksson's CV sent through yesterday.
"We'll be looking all over. But we need someone who's going to come in and offer something, has got a bit of a track record and can stamp something here and be here for the right reasons."
How to watch the Olyroos at the AFC under-23 championships
Australian viewers will have to tune in online to watch the Olyroos attempt to qualify for the 2020 Olympics after it was revealed no broadcaster would be showing the group stage matches.
The under-23 Australian team will compete at the AFC U23 championships in Thailand commencing on Wednesday January 8, but fans will have to watch matches on the AFC's You Tube channel.
Fox Sports has the broadcast rights to the tournament but it will only be telecasting Australian matches if they reach the knockout phase.
The Olyroos will first take on Iraq on Wednesday before group games against hosts Thailand and Bahrain.
Sixteen teams will be competing with the top three teams qualifying for the Olympics in the middle of the year.
Newcastle Jets sack Merrick
Ernie Merrick and Newcastle Jets have parted ways with immediate effect on Monday, the club has confirmed.
“During Ernie’s tenure, the club reached it’s first grand final in more than ten years and we’re grateful for his contribution during his two and a half years in Newcastle,” Jets CEO Lawrie McKinna said.
“However, results and performances haven’t been good enough this season and a change was needed.
“On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish Ernie all the best in his future endeavours.”
Merrick joined the Jets in 2017 with the club already looking into a replacement.
W-League coach Craig Deans and assistant Qiang Li are set to step up in the interim.
The Jets are currently last in the A-League with just nine points to show from 11 games this season.
Merrick's final game in charge saw the side lose 4-0 to Melbourne Victory on Sunday.
Ingham set for Indonesia move
The 26-year-old has been given permission to terminate his Roar contract early after an official approach was made by an unnamed Indonesian club.
Ingham has struggled to play regularly in Brisbane after moving on from Melbourne Victory last season.
Muscat in demand but denied Belgium coaching job
Former Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat was wanted by Belgian first-division club Sint-Truiden but FA rules in the country prevented him from being appointed as manager, according to the Herald Sun.
UEFA currently doesn't recognise Asian Football Confederation coaching licenses meaning Muscat must settle for a less high-profile role in Belgium and attain his Pro License in Europe before being able to land a managerial gig.
Muscat is currently overseeing Sint-Truiden's mid-season camp in Spain along with his former Victory assistant Luciano Trani.
Phoenix sign former Glory midfielder
Wellington Phoenix have confirmed the signing of Brandon Wilson on an 18-month contract.
The 22-year-old was released by Perth Glory last week after struggling to secure game time and has now turned to the Nix for more opportunities.
“Brandon brings us both stability and versatility for this season, and it also fits well with us looking long term to bring talented young players to the club," Wellington coach Ufuk Talay said.
“Brandon is a valuable player in that he can cover multiple positions - which is great in this league, and it gives us added depth to the squad.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Brandon in the Australian 23’s squad in the past - he’s a good person, high character and I’m sure he’ll fit in well with the boys.”
Kerr makes impressive Chelsea debut
Matildas star Sam Kerr has played her first match for Chelsea and made a positive first impression for the Blues in a 3-1 win over Reading.
After nearly opening the scoring in the first few minutes, Kerr was brought down by Reading's goalkeeper in the 20th minute which saw the shot-stopper sent off.
The Aussie attacker then set up her side's equaliser just before half-time with a brilliant backheel as Chelsea ultimately proved too strong.
Unable to get her name on the score sheet however, Kerr conceded post-game there's still plenty of room for improvement as she acclimatises to playing in England.
"I missed a few [chances] there, so I’ll have to sharpen up on my shooting!" she said.
“I’m still finding my feet in England, I’m just getting used to it. It’s freezing to be honest! But I’m enjoying it. The girls are quality and they’ve really welcomed me so I’ve settled in the best I can in nine days.
“I always want to play. I was just going to put my head down and do what I could at training to start."
🇦🇺 @samkerr1 ➡️ @Bethany_Eng15 🏴
Neat, clever build-up play with a finish to match!
Neat, clever build-up play with a finish to match! pic.twitter.com/p5llWcupqE
Jones the hero in Saudi Super Cup final
Australian keeper Brad Jones has played a big role in securing Al-Nassr the Saudi Super Cup.
After the final against Al-Taawon ended 1-1, Jones proved decisive in the shootout as he saved the final penalty to secure his club some more silverware.
Al-Nassr are currently top of the Saudi Pro League after 13 games after winning the domestic title last season.
Saved our day!🥇🧤
FFA dedicate rounds to bushfire relief
Football Federation Australia have confirmed the next two rounds of the A-League and W-League seasons will be dedicated to raising funds for bushfire and drought relief across Australia.
“Our thoughts go out to all that have been deeply affected by the recent bushfires around the country, in particular to those that have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods,” FFA chairman Chris Nikou said.
“Many within the football family have been affected and as with any family, it is during these trying times that family members help each other in any way we can.
“I am proud to say that during the upcoming rounds of the Hyundai A-League and Westfield W-League we will be able to continue to raise valuable funds to support those affected by this disaster and also recognise those who have worked tirelessly to fight the fires and save homes and businesses.
“We will also take this opportunity to raise much needed funds for drought relief in Australia and I encourage all members of the Football Family to donate whatever they can to help all these communities rebuild."
McDonald set to join Roar after dispute with Western United coach Rudan
Fomer Socceroo striker Scott McDonald will join Brisbane Roar imminently on an 18-month deal after the PFA helped negotiate him a release from Western United.
The 36-year-old has been keen to leave the Melbourne club after a mid-December bust up with coach Mark Rudan.
McDonald was absent from United's squad that played Melbourne City on Friday with a move north to Robbie Fowler's Roar currently being completed.
He could make his Brisbane debut against Melbourne City on January 11.
Kone: A-League lacking the tactics of Europe
Western United marquee Panagiotis Kone is enjoying his start to life in the A-League but admits the competition isn't as tactical compared to those in Europe.
Kone has played most of his career in Greece and Italy with Australia offering a new perspective on the game.
“I’ve noticed some things,” Kone said. “They are not so tactical [in the A-League] like in Europe. I notice that if you have fast, attacking players you can make the difference. This doesn’t happen in Europe.
“They don’t control the game too much, in Europe you control more of the game. Here it is a very transitional game. But it’s good, I like it to tell you the truth.
“But, I can see that here in Australia there are some very good teams and very good players. They try very hard and I’m happy to be here and to be part of this league."
Kone has scored twice and contributed one assist across his first 10 A-League appearances.
W-League game postponed due to bushfires
Sydney FC's W-League match against Canberra on Sunday has been postponed due to extremely hazardous air quality in the nation's capital as a result of ongoing bushfires.
No new date for the fixture has been arranged as yet with Sydney currently third in the W-League and Canberra sitting fifth.
.@FFA have advised our @WLeague clash away against Canberra this Sunday has been postponed due to the forecast of extremely hazardous air quality.
📰 - https://t.co/5irIZLnf32#SydneyIsSkyBlue #WeAreChampions pic.twitter.com/pIIjdvvnx1