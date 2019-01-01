A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Sydney FC confirm Asian Champions League squad

Arsenal in talks for another Australian tour
An Adelaide-based entrepreneur is in negotiations with English Premier League side Arsenal about a potential match in South Australia later this year.
The Advertiser reports that Dean Cosenza has spoken to both the Gunners and the SA government about playing at Adelaide Oval over the off-season.
Early signs are positive from the club, however, the South Australian Tourism Commission is concerned over the fixture possibly taking place in May.
Mooy, Luongo decisive in club wins
Socceroos Aaron Mooy and Massimo Luongo both proved influential as their English clubs claimed rare wins on Wednesday morning (AEDT).
Mooy was brought on late for Huddersfield against Wolves and put in an injury-time cross that was eventually bundled in to see the Terriers claim a 1-0 win.
Scenes.— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) February 26, 2019
An Aaron Mooy ball into the box causes mayhem, and Steve Mounie's there to turn it in for a Huddersfield win in stoppage time.
Huddersfield 1-0 Wolves#HUDWOL #PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/AHOcWQU8ad
Luongo meanwhile claimed the assist for Luke Freeman's winning goal for QPR in a surprise 1-0 win over Leeds.
The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak in the Championship for Luongo's side, who now sit 17th.
Sky Blues lock in ACL squad
Dutch defender Jop van der Linden has been the foreigner cut from Sydney FC's Asian Champions League squad.
Sky Blues coach Steve Corica was tossing up between leaving either van der Linden or an injury-prone Siem de Jong out his squad but settled on the defender, who has been dropped from Sydney's A-League squad in recent weeks.
“We had to leave one player out and it was an extremely tough decision," Corica said.
"Jop is a fantastic professional, he has a great attitude and we’ll need his experience with a busy schedule towards the end of the season.”
With the recent signing of Iranian Reza Ghoochannejhad, Sydney have been able to take advantage of the competition's 3+1 rule meaning they boast four foreigners in their squad.
Fornaroli and City finally part ways
Melbourne City have announced the mutual termination of marquee striker Bruno Fornaroli's contract effective immediately.
The Uruguayan striker, who joined City in 2015, scored 57 goals across four seasons for the club - captaining the team to their only trophy victory in the 2016 FFA Cup final against Sydney FC.
He also won the A-League golden boot for the 2015-16 season.
Fornaroli is expected to join Tony Popovic's Perth Glory next season.
Jets re-sign Glen Moss
Newcastle Jets have announced the re-signing of veteran goalkeeper Glen Moss for the 2019-20 season.
The 36-year-old New Zealander has been the club's No.1 shot-stopper this season, keeping four clean sheets and making 48 saves in 15 A-League matches.
"I’ve been enjoying my football here in Newcastle, Ernie has assembled a good group of players and we’re always confident of doing well," Moss said.
"I feel I have a responsibility to guide the younger players and I’m really enjoying my role as a senior leader in the squad.
"The club culture that Lawrie, Joel, and Ernie have created is something I really believe in and hopefully I can help it grow for a few seasons to come."
Rudan will leave Nix, says Ifill
Former Wellington Phoenix star Paul Ifill is adamant coach Mark Rudan will leave the club to return to Australia at the end of the season.
Speculation has swirled consistently about Rudan's future with both new A-League franchises Western United and South West Sydney reportedly interested in his services.
The first-year coach has impressed with his guidance of the Nix and their style of play, as the club sits in the A-League top six with seven games to play.
"I think he goes," Ifill said to Radio Sport.
"Let's enjoy it while it lasts. He's done a great job and if he decides to go on to pastures new, it's because he's done such a great job and we should be thankful.
"If he does go, and I sincerely hope he doesn't, he's left the club in a better space."
Ghoochannejhad: Sydney FC are always the favourite
The Sky Blues new star recruit hasn't taken long to tap into the club's self-confidence.
Reza Ghoochannejhad is still yet to score for Sydney FC with the club putting a poor run of results behind them with a scrappy 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix on Saturday.
For the Iranian striker, the Sky Blues supposed status as the A-League's best makes things harder for them.
“When Sydney FC enter the pitch, with all due respect to the opponents, but we are always the favourite. We are the better team in the league," he told The Daily Telegraph.
“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but everybody is looking up to us, so it’s difficult to open and very challenging to create spaces against teams that are not willing to play football against us.
“It’s not as easy as it looks because the last game against Central Coast (they) just came to defend, they just came for a result, and a draw was like a win for them."
Having come close to opening his account against the Nix, Ghoochannejhad is confident he'll score sooner rather than later.
“As a striker you always want to score so that was really disappointing,” he said.
“But I’m getting closer every day ... when you come new to a new team you need some time to adjust.”
Scared Spotless: The Wanderers' poor record at shocking venue
A 1-1 draw against Perth Glory marked Western Sydney Wanderers final match at Spotless Stadium for the foreseeable future and the entire club can't be blamed for breathing a collective sigh of relief.
After three years out of Parramatta, the Wanderers will return to their upgraded home next season after agreeing to play every A-League game at Bankwest Stadium.
Spotless Stadium, along with ANZ, has been acting as the red and black's adopted home over the past three seasons and it's been far from welcoming on and off the pitch.