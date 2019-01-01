Haris Stamboulidis has become Extremadura UD's first ever Australian player after he put pen to paper with the Segunda Division club.

The 22-year-old left-back, who holds dual nationality with Greece, was most recently playing for Greek side Aris Thessaloniki.

Stamboulidis grew up in Melbourne earning contracts with Heidelberg and Melbourne City before he moved to America where he'd make his debut with .

Extremadura were only founded in 2007 and finished 13th last season - their first in the Spanish second division.