Australian centre-back Matthew Jurman has confirmed he's now a free agent after leaving Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

"Excited to share that as of today I’m a free agent. Looking forward to my next opportunity," Jurman posted on social media.

"Thanks to the club, players and fans for the experience in ."

Jurman joined Al-Ittihad in July 2018 after a stint in with Suwon Bluewings.

The 29-year-old has also previously played in the A-League for Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar