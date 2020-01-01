A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Socceroos World Cup qualifiers postponed

's schedule for World Cup qualifying has been disrupted with its matches in March and June postponed because of coronavirus.

A meeting between FIFA and AFC on Monday night saw the decision made, with Socceroos' fixtures postponed against Kuwait (home) and Nepal (away) this month, as well as Chinese Taipei (home) and Jordan (home) in June.

However, national team associations can still mutually agree to play matches provided certain health and safety concerns are met.

The AFC will advise on new dates for the postponed matches.