Western Sydney Wanderers have completed the capture of former Sydney FC defender Matthew Jurman on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old returns to the A-League after two years abroad with K-League side Suwon Bluewings and Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

"I spoke with Markus (Babbel) many times and those conversations showed that he wanted me at the club, how I fit into his plans and how he wants me to play,” Jurman said.

"I want to win and I’m hoping that the team that Markus has put together this season is one that can do well and get to the top.

"The past three years overseas has made me a lot stronger, not having familiar surroundings makes you mentally stronger and I’ve had some great experiences and come back a better player.

"Having a support base around me again is going to be exciting – I have a lot of family and friends in Western Sydney so it is exciting to be back and to play in front of them for the Wanderers."