One day after the return of Robbie Kruse, Melbourne Victory have confirmed the signing of Andrew Nabbout on a one-year contract.

In a story first revealed by Goal's Covert Agent, the 26-year-old has come back to the A-League club which kickstarted his career in 2012.

Nabbout, who was the starting Socceroos striker at the 2018 World Cup, makes the move from Japanese giants Urawa Reds after 16 months in the J-League.

"I’m delighted to be coming back to Melbourne Victory – this is a fantastic opportunity," Nabbout said.



"After speaking with the club and discussing with my wife, we thought it was the right time to return to Melbourne. On a personal level, my wife and I are expecting our first child in November so to be around family will give us a big boost of support.



"From a football perspective, I just can’t wait to play.

"

"The club’s expectations are clear in wanting to achieve success – I expect nothing less from Victory and I’m very excited to be given the chance to work towards that."

Nabbout was a part of Victory's 2015 A-League double winning team before finding himself at the Newcastle Jets via a stint with Negeri Sembilan in Malaysia.

His last A-League season for the Jets in 2017-18 saw him score an impressive 10 goals in 22 matches before earning the move to Urawa.