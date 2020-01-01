A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Socceroos in Copa America limbo

's involvement in Copa America later this year is now in doubt as world football looks to deal with the coronavirus.

Football leagues around the world have been suspended with FIFA also recommending all international games are put on hold until May.

With the football calendar set to be rearranged as a result, international tournaments like Copa America and the Euros are facing an uncertain future.

The Socceroos were poised to compete in Copa America for the first time come June in but FFA CEO James Johnson concedes those plans could change.

"We have to wait and see what the world will look like come the middle of this calendar year," Johnson said on Friday.

"We are in touch with CONMEBOL and FIFA on a daily basis on this matter but there's no update at this point. At this stage it's still going ahead."