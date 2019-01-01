A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Socceroos hoping for VAR help at Asian Cup

Green and gold captain Mark Milligan is hopeful the VAR can give the Socceroos an edge on foreign soil.

VAR is now active at the Asian Cup from the quarter-finals on and after seeing it used quite well in Russia, Milligan is hopeful the system can level the playing field against the UAE.

"When they spoke to us before the tournament they said the operators of the VAR were going to be the same ones that operated the World Cup," Milligan said.

"I think it will hopefully help us a lot. It's always hard playing away from home, so it'll be good to have someone overwatching everything."

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is however hoping to take all the power away from any potential refereeing decisions.

"Our main thing is we don't discuss that," Arnold said.

"We want to take everything out of the referee's hands with a great performance and some goals to boot."