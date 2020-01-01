A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Socceroos' Copa America debut in doubt after delay

After getting approval to train during self-isolation, Wellington Phoenix have confirmed they will be coming to on Wednesday to see out the A-League season.

The Nix will have to spend 14 days in self-isolation meaning upcoming games must be rearranged.

Remarkably, all Wellington players have decided to travel to Australia despite being given the option not to.

"The decision to travel to Sydney in an attempt to complete this season, was made as a club," Phoenix general manager, David Dome said.

"We have discussed this amongst ourselves, consulted with health professionals and government bodies in Australia and New Zealand and taken all possible precautions to ensure those travelling are given the best protection possible.

"All players and coaching staff have elected to travel to Australia tomorrow. The club also recognises the impact that this will have on players and football operations’ families, and a number of support measures are being put in place to assist them during this time."