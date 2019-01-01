Socceroos 'close' to finalising friendly
After being kept on ice in March, the green and gold are now set to play their next match in June.
Unfortunately for Australian football fans, the game is set to be played overseas despite some whispers Korea Republic may have been taking on the Socceroos at Adelaide Oval.
“That information is incorrect, with regards to the Socceroos playing the Korea Republic at home,” Socceroos media boss Ben O’Neill told The Advertiser.
“We are close to finalising a friendly in June, however the game would be played abroad rather than in Australia.”
Just who the Socceroos will play remains to be seen, though the match will take place between June 3 and June 11 - the next sanctioned FIFA international window.
'He's a beast'- Valeri praises Cambodia-hopping Honda
While Carl Valeri and other Melbourne Victory players enjoyed a rare two-day break during the international window, Keisuke Honda flew to Cambodia to oversee the nation's U23's side.
Combining a playing and coaching career, the Japanese star hasn't been able to rest over the past two weeks and will fly directly to Western Australia from Asia on Friday ahead of a huge clash against Perth Glory on Saturday.
Though less than ideal preparation for most, Valeri is adamant Honda will be ready to hit the ground running due to his unparalleled work ethic.
Nix import praises 'fun' A-League
Polish midfielder turned defender Michal Kopczynski believes the A-League is of a similar standard to the Polish first-division but declared it a lot more fun for spectators.
Kopczynski, on loan from Legia Warsaw, feels his experience in the competition has made him a better player and notes the league's unpredictable nature makes it more entertaining for fans compared to Poland.
"The level of the A-League is pretty good so I'm happy here," Kopczynski said.
"The league and the team, it was and still is a challenge. I feel like I'm a better player now, better than when I arrived here.
"The leagues are pretty similar but the game in the A-League is more fun for the fans, the games are more open and more offensive.
"There are a lot of beautiful goals and if one team is two or three goals up you're still not sure if you will win the game and it's very interesting."
Phelan keen to continue Manchester United, Mariners combo
Mike Phelan could just about be the busiest man in world football right now.
After being brought back into the fold at Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as an assistant, Phelan has continued to juggle his role as sporting director with A-League side Central Coast Mariners.
As his Red Devils colleagues briefly put their feet up over the international break, Phelan boarded a plane to Australia as he attempted to make up for lost face time on the Central Coast.
Roar skipper undecided on future
Matt McKay admits he's yet to make a decision over his playing future with his Brisbane Roar contract expiring at season's end.
The 36-year-old former Socceroo revealed his focus has been elsewhere with uncertainty over the Roar's next coach not helping accelerate a potential decision.
"I'm pretty proud of what I've done throughout my career and if I go again or not, it's not an issue yet," McKay said.
"We'll come to that when it is time.
"Sooner rather than later would be great (to sign a new coach) because you need to start signing players for next season and I'm sure the club's working behind the scenes."
Dortmund keen to tour Australia in 2020 - report
German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund will look to do a pre-season tour in Australia after announcing an alliance with NPL club Marconi.
The Bundesliga club was close to organising a friendly with Sydney FC in the upcoming post-season but will instead look to head Down Under in 2020.
"There were plans this year to play here but the timing didn’t really work out for us,” Dortmund's Asia Pacific Managing Director Suresh Letchmanan told The World Game.
"Now we have a partnership with Club Marconi there is more than a reason to come back and play here.
"Liverpool, of course, have toured here and we still have a very good and sustainable relationship with Jurgen Klopp (former Dortmund coach).
"He has shared his experience here with us, and it was hugely positive.
"Of course, it has be part of our international strategy. We’ve been in Asia for a couple of years and last year the US as well.
"Part of the plan is about when and where we will go to in Australia also.
"We’re keeping all options open and hopefully next year it will be a nice time to come."
Juric linked to surprise Indonesian move
Having made just one appearance for Luzern in 2019, Australian attacker Tomi Juric could be on the move before the end of the season with Indonesia one possible destination.
Multiple reports out of the country suggest Liga 1 side Persib Bandung could be close to signing the Socceroo with their devoted fans flooding Juric with love on social media.
Reds coaching candidate admits interest
Adelaide United appear to have Dutch coach Alex Pastoor in their sights as a replacement for Marco Kurz.
The Advertiser revealed last week that Pastoor, a former coach of Sparta Rotterdam, was the leading candidate with the man himself not denying the interest.
“The only thing I can reply to that - I think Australia is a very interesting country to work in,’’ Pastoor said.
The Dutchman had coached Reds attacker Craig Goodwin while at Sparta and is currently the interim manager of Austrian club Rheindorf Altach.
Steven Gerrard's classy Andrew Durante tribute
With over 300 A-League games to his name, Andrew Durante is getting quite the send-off by Wellington Phoenix.
The Nix captain is expected to retire at season's end and had a testimonial dinner in his honour on Saturday night where club chairman Rob Morrison revealed plans to retire his number 22 shirt.
If that tribute wasn't enough, Durante also received a personal message from former Liverpool skipper and current Rangers coach Steven Gerrard.
Western United sign NPL player
Valentino Yuel has been signed by the newest A-League club after impressing for Victorian NPL side Bentleigh Greens.
The 24-year-old winger joined Bentleigh from Adelaide City and will be reunited with former Greens coach John Anastasiadis, who is now an assistant with United.
“My colleague John Anastasiadis has a great team in the NPL and I have been attending many games looking for talent from NPL that could make the step up to A-League,” United assistant coach John Hutchinson said.
“Young Valentino is an eye catcher so our coaching department was unanimous in wanting to sign him up for Western United’s first team squad.
“Fans will be drawn to the fast runs Valentino makes from wide positions and his quality delivery into the box.”
We've signed @kuacyuel from @BentleighGreens in the @nplvictoria. Welcome to Western United FC Valentino! #wufc #westernunitedfc #theunitedwest #ALeague pic.twitter.com/94WHhdUJYS— Western United FC (@wufcofficial) March 24, 2019
Marconi seals partnership with Borussia Dortmund
In a big coup for Club Marconi, the National Premier League outfit has formed an official partnership with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.
Former German international and current Dortmund ambassador, Karl Heinz Riedle, was at Bossley Park over the weekend as the two sides announced the deal to join forces.
The partnership will mainly involve Dortmund coaching staff coming to Marconi during school holidays and selecting three junior players to travel to Germany for more intensive training with the club.
Krishna guides Fiji to friendly win
The Wellington Phoenix striker scored the sole goal in Fiji's 1-0 win over Mauritius on Sunday.
Krishna, Fiji's captain, slotted home from close range in the 58th minute to wrap up the victory.
“As a striker you need to gamble in the box and I knew he could’ve miss and I could’ve read his mind when I got the ball and that was a lucky touch and I put it in," Krishna said post-match.
The strike continued Krishna's fine form in front of goal, with the Nix striker currently leading the A-League golden boot race with 15 goals.
Always an honour to represent my Fiji. Thank you for all your love and support. ⚽🇫🇯🙏 #believe🙏🏾 #teamfiji #FijiFootball #greatteamperformance💪 #vinakaviti❤ pic.twitter.com/Uf38O8VLfG— Roy Krishna 🇫🇯🇳🇿 (@RoyKrishna21) March 24, 2019
FFA clarify expansion comments
Football Federation Australia released their own statement after chairman Chris Nikou revealed A-League promotion and relegation is unlikely to happen until 2034.
A big reason behind that appears to be the club licences that entitles nine of the current 10 clubs to be in the competition until 2034.
The FFA confirming that fact but seeking to clarify changes before then are possible.
"Under the terms of the existing Club Participation Agreement (CPA), existing and incoming Australian Hyundai A-League Clubs are entitled to participate in the Hyundai A-League until the year 2034," the FFA's statement read.
"Whilst the CPA also provides for the introduction of promotion and relegation during that period at its discretion, FFA notes that the New Leagues Working Group and the Second Division Working Group are currently considering the future structure of the top two tiers of Australian club football, including what provisions for promotion and relegation should be established.
"These provisions are expected to include the specific timing of the establishment of a Second Division, targeted commencement of promotion and relegation to and from the Hyundai A-League, and the prioritisation of Second Division Clubs as part of expansion of the Hyundai A-League beyond 12 teams."
Olyroos cruise past Chinese Taipei
Australia's U23's made light work of their opposition on Sunday night as they strolled to a 6-0 win.
Braces from Abraham Majok and Pierce Waring plus efforts from Thomas Deng and Tass Mourdoukoutas sealed consecutive 6-0 victories for the Olyroos after they dispatched Cambodia by the same scoreline just 48 hours earlier.
A much firmer test in the Korea Republic now awaits Graham Arnold's side, who must win to top the group and ensure direct qualification for the 2020 AFC Championship.
Should they fail and finish second, the Olyroos could still qualify as one of the best four second-placed sides with their goal difference to date putting them in the box seat to do so.