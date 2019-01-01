After being kept on ice in March, the green and gold are now set to play their next match in June.

Unfortunately for Australian football fans, the game is set to be played overseas despite some whispers Korea Republic may have been taking on the Socceroos at Adelaide Oval.

“That information is incorrect, with regards to the Socceroos playing the Korea Republic at home,” Socceroos media boss Ben O’Neill told The Advertiser.

“We are close to finalising a friendly in June, however the game would be played abroad rather than in .”

Just who the Socceroos will play remains to be seen, though the match will take place between June 3 and June 11 - the next sanctioned FIFA international window.