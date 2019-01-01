FFA hoping to move 'quite quickly' on second-division plans
It now appears to be a matter of when and not if Australian football gets a fully-fledged second division.
A National Second Division Working Group comprising of representatives from the Australian Association of Football Clubs (AAFC), Member Federations, Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) and FFA met for the first time on Thursday as they got the ball rolling on plans to give the A-League some competitive company.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold was also in attendance with FFA director Remo Nogarotto issuing a positive message after the meeting.
Susnjar joins Korean side
Fringe Socceroos defender Aleksandar Susnjar has sealed a surprise move to K-League 2 club Busan I-Park.
Susnjar, who made his Socceroos debut in March last year, has spent most of his career in Europe and joins Busan from Czech side Mladá Boleslav.
The 23-year-old clearly eager to impress in Asia and potentially catch the eye of Graham Arnold in the process.
"I have played in many cities, but the first impression of a city called Busan is the best," Susnjar said of his new side.
"Busan is a traditional team with a lot of winning experience and history, and I will try to be a member to achieve the goal of the club."
Busan have won the K-League four times and finished third in K-League 2 last season - missing out on promotion in a relegation/promotion play-off.
OFFICIAL | Busan IPark have confirmed the signing of Australian defender Aleksandar Šušnjar. #kleague pic.twitter.com/XTMtHnIAi2— Korea Football News (@KORFootballNews) February 28, 2019
City facing defensive nightmare against Perth, De Silva grounded for Sydney FC
Warren Joyce's side will be without three starting defenders against the league leaders on Sunday.
Ritchie de Laet and Bart Schenkeveld are both suspended, while Harrison Delbridge remains out with a hamstring injury.
Perth's backline is also somewhat depleted with Alex Grant and Tomislav Mrcela both still injured.
Sydney FC meanwhile have been dealt an attacking blow with Daniel De Silva listed for a four-week absence after an elbow hyper extension.
Maclaren aiming to equal A-League record
Banned Bulut has A-League and Socceroos in his sights
Despite facing a four-year ban for cocaine use while playing football in Turkey, Kerem Bulut remains determined to leave his mark on Australian football.
As he attempts to reduce the time he'll spend on the sidelines, the 27-year-old striker has set his sights on a return to the A-League and believes he could even solve the Socceroos' goal-scoring problems.
In an in-depth interview with Fox Sports' Simon Hill, Bulut also vowed he's done with drugs as he looks to prove people wrong about him.
Ange Postecoglou to test himself against Manchester City
Former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou will get the opportunity to manage against Premier League champions Manchester City after a friendly was announced for the off-season.
Postecoglou's J-League side Yokohama F. Marinos will host Pep Guardiola's City at the Nissan Stadium on July 27.
Both teams are owned by City Football Group, the organisation which also has A-League side Melbourne City in their stable.
The possibility remains that City could also make the trip south to Australia to face their Melbourne sister side in pre-season.
"The club will announce further fixtures across Asia in the coming weeks," City said in a statement.
Aspro close to joining Western United
Western United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Central Coast Mariners centre-half Jonathan Aspropotamitis.
The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is believed to be considering the switch south, according to The World Game.
Aspro joined the Mariners from the Wanderers at the start of the season but has only made eight appearances for the Gosford club because of injury issues.
Mariners coach Mike Mulvey handed Aspro the captain's armband in the 2-0 loss against Wanderers earlier this month.