A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Slater slams Cahill over World Cup role

Former Socceroo Robbie Slater has questioned Tim Cahill's appointment as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in .

infamously also bid to host the tournament and fell well short as questionably earned the honour.

In light of that, Slater suggested Cahill's decision to get on board was a poor one.

“Look, I think this is a poor choice, I’m sorry. We all love Timmy of course, he’s our greatest Socceroo - that’s undoubtedly his title," Slater said on the Fox Football Podcast.

“It [Cahill’s appointment] all sounds like a load of crap to me. It’s up to them, they can call it what they want but I don’t agree that Tim should be on it, I’m sorry.

"I think it’s a poor choice. I’m not a left-wing activist who is going to go out there and protest but I think this is a poor choice.”