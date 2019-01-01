Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh continues to turn heads in Germany.

Playing for II on Saturday night, Singh found the back of the net with a stunning improvised finish in the 38th minute.

Sarpreet Singh with stunning finish overnight for Bayern Munich II 😲🔥 pic.twitter.com/RfnUS1Qwka — Joshua Thomas (@Joshua_Thomas97) August 31, 2019

Unfortunately, his side couldn't make the most of it with Unterhaching ultimately winning the match 2-1.

Bayern II have now won just two of their first seven games in the German third-division to sit 15th.

Singh also found the back of the net for Bayern's first-team earlier this week in a friendly match they ran out 13-1 winners in.