A-League and Australian football news LIVE: Singh scores twice for Bayern Munich II

Melbourne City has earned their revenge from the Christmas derby with a 2-1 win over city rivals Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Friday night.

Florin Berenguer scored his first A-League goal to put City ahead early in the match, before he turned provider in the second half.

A superb backheel from the Frenchman set up Jamie Maclaren's 14th goal of the season as City looked to cruise to victory.

Victory were given a lifeline when City keeper Tom Glover fumbled Ola Toivonen's tame free kick into the net.

But when Robbie Kruse was forced off the pitch with injury late in the match - leaving Victory down to 10 men - any chance of a possible comeback was thwarted.

In Friday night's other A-League match, Nicholas D'Agostino scored a brace as Perth Glory won 4-2 against Wellington Phoenix.