Socceroo striker Jamie Maclaren has started the season on fire with his brace guiding Melbourne City to a 3-1 FFA Cup round-of-32 win against Campbelltown City.

The centre-forward got his first goal of the season for City via a clever finish from new signing Javier Cabrera's cross but the South Australians struck back quickly via a penalty from Iain Fyfe.

English acquisition Craig Noone put City back in front with a scorcher from long range prior to half-time and Maclaren iced the game in stoppage time with another neat strike.

Michael McGlinchey's double in the first 11 minutes helped Central Coast Mariners to a 2-0 win against Hunter Valley side Maitland.

Sydney United gave up a two-goal lead but held their nerve in extra-time to record a 5-3 win against NSW NPL 2 side St George.

Marconi Stallions comfortably dispatched South Hobart 3-0, while Hume City overcame Cooma Tigers by a 2-0 scoreline.