FFA Cup round-of-32 wrap: Maclaren stars to send Melbourne City through
Socceroo striker Jamie Maclaren has started the season on fire with his brace guiding Melbourne City to a 3-1 FFA Cup round-of-32 win against Campbelltown City.
The centre-forward got his first goal of the season for City via a clever finish from new signing Javier Cabrera's cross but the South Australians struck back quickly via a penalty from Iain Fyfe.
English acquisition Craig Noone put City back in front with a scorcher from long range prior to half-time and Maclaren iced the game in stoppage time with another neat strike.
Michael McGlinchey's double in the first 11 minutes helped Central Coast Mariners to a 2-0 win against Hunter Valley side Maitland.
Sydney United gave up a two-goal lead but held their nerve in extra-time to record a 5-3 win against NSW NPL 2 side St George.
Marconi Stallions comfortably dispatched South Hobart 3-0, while Hume City overcame Cooma Tigers by a 2-0 scoreline.
Singh scores penalty for Bayern Munich in Audi Cup loss to Spurs
Former A-League star Sarpreet Singh has continued his rise at Bayern Munich, scoring a penalty in the shootout as the German champions went down to Tottenham in the Audi Cup.
The 20-year-old played 90 minutes in the match that finished 2-2 in normal time, before he stepped up to convert a penalty in the shootout that was eventually won 6-5 by the English side.
Singh has been an important part of Bayern's pre-season, figuring in all of their friendlies against Arsenal, Real Madrid, Milan, Fenerbahce and Tottenham.
Earlier this month, he signed a three-year deal with Bayern's youth team after impressing in the A-League with Wellington Phoenix. '
He has been fastracked to the first team by the German champions' coach Niko Kovac after impressing in training following his arrival.
Hoolahan closes in on move to A-League side Newcastle Jets
Irish midfielder Wes Hoolahan is reportedly in talks with A-League club Newcastle Jets after rejecting an offer to stay in England.
The 37-year-old is a free agent after spending last season in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion and is said to have turned down an offer from League Two side Cambridge United despite recently training with the club.
Frozen out Keogh leaves Glory, Adelaide sign Norwegian striker
Perth Glory veteran Andy Keogh is set for a move to Saudi Arabia after being frozen out of the first team by coach Tony Popovic.
The arrival of Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli has seen the the 33-year-old Irishman fall down the pecking order despite signing a contract extension in March.
While Adelaide United have announced the acquisition of Norway striker Kristian Opseth, while also denying to be in pursuit of Socceroos striker Tomi Juric.
Antonis assists on-fire Taggart in K-League debut
Adam Taggart has continued his extraordinary goalscoring form in Korea, this time with a pass from new teammate Terry Antonis.
Taggart scored his 13th league goal of the season after brilliantly controlling Antonis' cross-field pass and expertly finishing in the bottom corner - during Suwon Bluewings 2-0 K-League victory against Daegu FC on Tuesday.
The strike puts Taggart four clear of four players on nine goals in the race to win the K-League's golden boot.
It comes only days after he struck the third goal in the K-League All Stars 3-3 draw with Italian champions Juventus.
Former Victory star Antonis only joined Suwon last week and was making his debut in the Korean top flight.
Socceroos hit by double injury blow with Boyle and Vukovic stricken
The Socceroos have been hit by a blow just a month before World Cup qualification with senior squad members Martin Boyle and Danny Vukovic struck down by long-term injuries.Read the full story on Goal.
PSG sweep aside valiant Sydney FC
Paris Saint-Germain wrapped up their pre-season program with a comfortable 3-0 win over Australian champions Sydney FC in China on Tuesday.
Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani were on the scoresheet in the win that came in oppressive heat at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.
Socceroos hotshot Taggart delivers backhander to Juventus' stars
Australian rising star Adam Taggart couldn't resist a jibe at Juventus following his goal against the European giants at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Friday evening.
The 26-year-old striker scored the K-League All Stars third goal in a 3-3 draw with Maurizio Sarri's team and impressed as he led the line against star Old Lady defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt, however Cristiano Ronaldo did not leave the bench.
Western United's inaugural A-League squad compares strongly to Wanderers' debut team
Starting a team from scratch can seem a daunting proposition, but new A-League club Western United look to have compiled a quality squad for their debut season - and one than compares with the Western Sydney Wanderers side that won the Premiership at first attempt.
While there is certainly no guarantee Western United will be as successful as the Wanderers in season one - the red and black had master coach Tony Popovic at the helm - the club has so far recruited a list that looks capable of making the finals.