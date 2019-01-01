Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh got his name on the scoresheet on Sunday as Bayern Munich beat Vilshofen 13-1 in a friendly.

Introduced in the second-half, Singh slotted home his side's eighth goal with Philippe Coutinho also netting his first goal for the club prior.

Singh was also in action for Bayern's reserve side on Friday night as he picked up an assist in a 2-2 draw.

The 20-year-old was on the bench for Munich's opener last weekend against Hertha but is yet to make his league debut.