WATCH: Sam Kerr strikes again in the NSWL
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has scored again for Chicago Red Stars in their 2-0 win against Utah Royals in the NSWL.
The 25-year-old struck in the fifth minute with her excellent header being saved before she poked home the rebound.
Kerr's 12th goal of the season puts her four strikes clear on top of the NWSL scoring charts.
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr found the back of the net in Chicago Red Stars 2-0 victory against Utah Royals
Aussies Abroad: Hrustic scores winner, Sainsbury starts for PSV, Irvine nabs an assist
Fringe Socceroo winger Ajdin Hrustic nabbed the winning goal in Groningen's 1-0 win against FC Emmen in the Dutch Eredivisie.
The 23-year-old made a terrific run to spring the offside trap before lifting the ball over the keeper and making certain of the goal from point-blank range.
Australian winger Ajdin Hrustic scored the winning goal in Groningen's 1-0 win over FC Emmen
Elsewhere in the Netherlands, Socceroos centre-half Trent Sainsbury played the full 90 minutes in PSV's 1-1 draw with Twente.
In the Championship, Jackson Irvine got an assist as Hull lost 2-1 to Swansea City in their first league match of the season.
On his Fleetwood Town debut in League One, Harry Souttar got a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory against Peterborough.
Fringe Socceroos defender Harry Souttar nabbed a goal and an assist on his Fleetwood Town debut
Watch his goal 👇
Credit: (Cods Vlogs/You Tube) pic.twitter.com/8tBnAuQiTV
Sarpreet Singh promoted to Bayern Munich's first team
Kiwi attacker Sarpreet Singh has reportedly done enough in pre-season to earn his spot on Bayern Munich's first team for the coming season.
The former Wellington Phoenix player signed for the German giants over the off-season with an eye on him initially playing for their reserve side, but impressive performances during pre-season have seemingly changed Niko Kovac's mind.
According to Wynton Rufer via TAB Trackside, Singh has worked his way into the first team.
"He actually confirmed that to my wife Lisa that he's going to be staying with the first team and training there," Rufer said.
"The number change is a clear indication from Niko Kovac to keep him in the first-team squad. It's unbelievable."
Singh's promotion comes in the wake of Kovac admitting that the young Kiwi has surprised him after playing the full 90 minutes against Tottenham.
"I'm very happy with him and I'm surprised, I'm positively surprised," Kovac said.
"With him and Alphonso Davies you can see they are a lot further than the others [in the second team]."
Glory boss Sage speaks on Keogh departure
Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has suggested striker Andy Keogh left the club for the Middle East to shore up his financial future.
The Irish attacker has left the Glory after five years for Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah, saying he might have had to sit out the season if he stayed in Perth after becoming second choice behind new signing Bruno Fornaroli.
Sage explained the strong ties his family had with Keogh's and said the dollars on offer for the player in the Middle East would have been hard to reject.
"Following this week’s confirmation that he is set to depart the club and explore another opportunity overseas, I’d like to personally wish Andy Keogh all the best, Sage said.
"During his time at Glory, the club experienced plenty of highs and lows and our respective families forged a close personal relationship that I know will continue.
"An opportunity has now come up for Andy to safeguard his family’s financial future and those opportunities are very hard to turn down, especially within an industry as unpredictable as football.
"So as he heads off to start a new chapter in his career, he goes with my best wishes and sincere thanks for the significant contribution he has made to our club over the past five years."
FFA Cup round-of-32 wrap: Maclaren stars to send Melbourne City through
Socceroo striker Jamie Maclaren has started the season on fire with his brace guiding Melbourne City to a 3-1 FFA Cup round-of-32 win against Campbelltown City.
The centre-forward got his first goal of the season for City via a clever finish from new signing Javier Cabrera's cross but the South Australians struck back quickly via a penalty from Iain Fyfe.
English acquisition Craig Noone put City back in front with a scorcher from long range prior to half-time and Maclaren iced the game in stoppage time with another neat strike.
Michael McGlinchey's double in the first 11 minutes helped Central Coast Mariners to a 2-0 win against Hunter Valley side Maitland.
Sydney United gave up a two-goal lead but held their nerve in extra-time to record a 5-3 win against NSW NPL 2 side St George.
Marconi Stallions comfortably dispatched South Hobart 3-0, while Hume City overcame Cooma Tigers by a 2-0 scoreline.
Singh scores penalty for Bayern Munich in Audi Cup loss to Spurs
Former A-League star Sarpreet Singh has continued his rise at Bayern Munich, scoring a penalty in the shootout as the German champions went down to Tottenham in the Audi Cup.
The 20-year-old played 90 minutes in the match that finished 2-2 in normal time, before he stepped up to convert a penalty in the shootout that was eventually won 6-5 by the English side.
Sarpreet Singh played 90 minutes and converted a spotkick in the shootout as Bayern Munich went down on penalties to Tottenham after a 2-2 draw in the Audi Cup.
Cool, calm and collected. What a talent 😍pic.twitter.com/3E2hLSEYuy
Singh has been an important part of Bayern's pre-season, figuring in all of their friendlies against Arsenal, Real Madrid, Milan, Fenerbahce and Tottenham.
Earlier this month, he signed a three-year deal with Bayern's youth team after impressing in the A-League with Wellington Phoenix. '
He has been fastracked to the first team by the German champions' coach Niko Kovac after impressing in training following his arrival.
Hoolahan closes in on move to A-League side Newcastle Jets
Irish midfielder Wes Hoolahan is reportedly in talks with A-League club Newcastle Jets after rejecting an offer to stay in England.
The 37-year-old is a free agent after spending last season in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion and is said to have turned down an offer from League Two side Cambridge United despite recently training with the club.
Socceroos hit by double injury blow with Boyle and Vukovic stricken
Western United's inaugural A-League squad compares strongly to Wanderers' debut team
