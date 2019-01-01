Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has suggested striker Andy Keogh left the club for the Middle East to shore up his financial future.

The Irish attacker has left the Glory after five years for Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah, saying he might have had to sit out the season if he stayed in Perth after becoming second choice behind new signing Bruno Fornaroli.

Sage explained the strong ties his family had with Keogh's and said the dollars on offer for the player in the Middle East would have been hard to reject.

"Following this week’s confirmation that he is set to depart the club and explore another opportunity overseas, I’d like to personally wish Andy Keogh all the best, Sage said.

"During his time at Glory, the club experienced plenty of highs and lows and our respective families forged a close personal relationship that I know will continue.

"An opportunity has now come up for Andy to safeguard his family’s financial future and those opportunities are very hard to turn down, especially within an industry as unpredictable as football.

"So as he heads off to start a new chapter in his career, he goes with my best wishes and sincere thanks for the significant contribution he has made to our club over the past five years."